IPL 2021: 3 player battles to watch out for as DC take on SRH

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will meet each other for the first time in IPL 2021 tonight.

The latter will be pleased with the way their campaign has panned out so far. DC have won three of their four games and are third in the points table while SRH are seventh after losing two of their four matches.

Sunday evening's scrimmage between the two teams will see Hyderabad trying to get a move on after a poor start to the season. With both sides carrying heavyweight players, let's take a look at some of the important player matchups ahead of tonight's clash (April 25).

Rishabh Pant will look to take on Rashid Khan

#1 Shikhar Dhawan vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Dhawan has been in scorching form for Delhi. The southpaw has racked up 231 runs from four games. With two fifties already, the opener has an average of 57.75 and a strike rate of 148.07.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has three wickets from four matches and has struggled with his pace and consistency. However, he will be keen to set the record straight against Delhi. He has a healthy bowling record against the Capitals franchise with 13 wickets in 64 overs against Delhi.

#2 SRH skipper David Warner vs Chris Woakes

Warner versus Woakes will be another cracking contest. Warner has 130 runs from four games. He has been quiet with the bat so far this season and the Aussie will look to make amends against DC. The SRH think-tank will be hoping for some runs from his blade to get his side going in the tournament.

Woakes has had a decent IPL season so far with five wickets to his name. His economy of 7.45 runs per over has served DC well and Delhi captain Pant will want Woakes to remove Warner early on tonight.

#3 Rashid Khan vs DC captain Rishabh Pant

Pant vs Rashid will be the best contest of the lot to watch for the fans. The DC skipper will go toe-to-toe against one of the best tweakers in the world. The Afghan spinner has already taken five wickets in this IPL and has gone for under six runs per over this season.

Pant has been going through a lean patch in the IPL this season with just 88 runs to his name. He will look to take on the spinner to swing the game in DC's favor. The big-hitting wicketkeeper hasn't been afraid to step out and loft the slow bowlers. It will be interesting to see if he can quash Rashid's threat as well.