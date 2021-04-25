IPL 2021, SRH vs DC: 5 players to watch out for

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 20 of IPL 2021 on Sunday, April 25, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Sunrisers have managed to dominate the Delhi Capitals in the 18 encounters between SRH and DC so far across the 13 seasons of the IPL. Sunrisers have won 11 out of the 18 matches against the DC, with the latter managing to win only 7.

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat the Punjab Kings convincingly by 9 wickets in their previous IPL 2021 game. They will look to build on this performance and add a few more wins to their name. SRH currently occupy seventh position in the points table, with 2 points from 4 games.

Delhi Capitals finally managed to end their 5-match losing streak against the Mumbai Indians with a 6-wicket win over them in their previous game. Amit Mishra starred with the ball, ending with impressive figures of 4/24. They currently hold third place in the points table, with 3 wins from 4 outings.

In anticipation of this cracker of a contest, we take a look at the top 5 players who could make a difference in this IPL 2021 game.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan - Delhi Capitals

Dhawan has been in sublime form this season for DC. With 231 runs from 4 innings, he currently holds the Orange Cap for most runs. The left-hander played a solid knock of 45 against the Mumbai Indians at the same venue and helped the Delhi Capitals chase down the total with ease. He will be high on confidence and look to inflict some serious damage against his former side.

#2 Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson was picked by the Hyderabad franchise to provide some stability to the rather ordinary SRH middle order. The Kiwi batsman did not disappoint as he stitched up a match-winning 48-run partnership with Jonny Bairstow.

Williamson has averaged 57.86 with the bat against the Delhi Capitals, scoring 405 runs from just 10 innings.

#3 Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant- Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant hasn't got going for DC in IPL 2021, with the fifty against Rajasthan Royals being his only notable contribution so far. He has a good track record against SRH and could play a big innings for his side. Among current DC players, Pant (394 runs) has scored the most runs for the team against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

#4 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's form has been a major concern for SRH in IPL 2021. The Indian pacer has been poor with his line and length, thus giving away runs cheaply. He is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker along with Rashid Khan for SRH against DC with 13 wickets to his name. Bhuvi will hope for a better outing against the Capitals, especially having dominated them in the past.

#5 Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada- Delhi Capitals

Kagiso Rabada is once again leading the pace attack for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021. He is lethal with the ball during power-play overs and can pick up wickets with his sheer pace. Rabada is the leading wicket-taker for DC against SRH, with 11 wickets from 6 innings.

Because of his consistent bowling and the variations he brings with his bouncers and yorkers, Rabada is definitely one to watch out for.