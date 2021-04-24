IPL 2021, SRH vs DC: MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch history and stats

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will end their Chennai leg of IPL 2021 with a match against the Delhi Capitals at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

SRH suffered defeats in their first three matches of the season, but they registered their first win against the Punjab Kings on Wednesday afternoon. Hyderabad will aim to continue in the same vein versus the Delhi Capitals.

Even the Delhi-based franchise recorded a victory in its previous game at MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Capitals beat two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians by six wickets, thanks to Amit Mishra's magical spell of 4/24.

The conditions in Chennai have assisted the spin bowlers. It is challenging for the batsmen to score big from the first ball.

With MA Chidambaram Stadium set to host its final game of IPL 2021, here are some interesting numbers you need to know from previous matches played here.

T20 matches played: 91

Matches won by teams batting first: 52

Matches won by teams batting second: 37

Highest 1st innings score: 246/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 2010

Lowest 1st innings score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, 2019

Highest successful run chase: 208/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2012

Average 1st innings score: 156

Which players from SRH and DC have performed well at MA Chidambaram Stadium?

David Warner has done well so far at MA Chidambaram Stadium in IPL 2021 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

SRH skipper David Warner has amassed 130 runs in four games at Chepauk this year. His opening partner Jonny Bairstow has scored 173 runs in four innings, with his strike rate being 132.06.

DC's Amit Mishra picked up a four-wicket haul in his first outing at MA Chidambaram Stadium this season. Shikhar Dhawan played a solid knock of 45 runs at this venue against the Mumbai Indians.