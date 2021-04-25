IPL 2021: SRH vs DC | Predicting 3 best bowlers

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) aren't where they are supposed to be. Their bowling has been below par, while the batting hasn't been of the highest order either.

The seventh-placed SRH will be up against a confident-looking Delhi Capitals (DC) side, who are perched third in the points table. Delhi have been impressive this season, with three wins from four outings so far.

All eyes will be on the SRH bowling attack as they hope to make the most of the slow Chennai track, while DC will aim to consolidate their position in the top half of the table.

Let's have a look at the bowlers from the two teams who are likely to have a great outing with the ball in the SRH vs DC match:

#1 Rashid Khan

SRH's spin wizard Rashid Khan will be licking his lips at the prospect of bowling on a pitch that offers ample assistance to the spinners.

He comes into this match with five wickets and an economy of 5.06 — his best in the IPL so far. Rashid will look to keep his economy on the low against a hard-hitting Delhi side and force the batsmen into making mistakes. His middle-overs spell will be crucial for SRH to put DC under pressure.

#2 Chris Woakes

The English pacer will be vital for DC to take wickets early upfront. They will need Woakes to dent SRH's top order and peg them on the backfoot.

He has five wickets in the tournament so far and will be looking to add more to his tally.

Woakes has been consistent in his pace, line and length, resulting in a decent economy rate of 7.45 that has served DC well. He is expected to spearhead the young bowling attack and provide key breakthroughs.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin

The leg spinner has just one wicket in this edition of the IPL. However, Ashwin's immense experience of playing at MA Chidambaram Stadium will come in handy and he will look to bamboozle the SRH top order with his guile.

Ashwin has 419 wickets in the IPL and the veteran might just find himself in the playing XI to make the most of the MAC track.

Ashwin's carrom ball is still a potent weapon, and DC will be hoping that his wicket-taking skills will be useful in their upcoming match.