IPL 2021, SRH vs MI: Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch history and stats

After recording back-to-back victories at Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2021 on Tuesday, May 4. The two-time defending champions will look forward to completing a hat-trick of wins in Delhi.

Looking at the two teams' performances at Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Rohit Sharma-led outfit will start as the favorites to win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. While MI have beaten the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings at this venue, SRH lost to RR and CSK.

In the first meeting between MI and SRH this season, the Mumbai-based franchise defended a 151-run target at Chepauk. The pitch in Delhi is much better for batting and another high-scoring encounter could be on the cards in IPL 2021.

Here are some important stats you need to know from the previous IPL matches played at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

T20 matches played: 77

Matches won by teams batting first: 35

Matches won by teams batting second: 42

Highest 1st innings score: 231/4 - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, 2011

Lowest 1st innings score: 95 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2015

Highest successful run chase: 219/6 - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, 2021

Average 1st innings score: 168

Which SRH and MI players have performed well at the Arun Jaitley Stadium?

Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma will hold the key to Mumbai Indians' success against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at Arun Jaitley Stadium (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Quinton de Kock has scored 108 runs in two matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium this year. The Mumbai Indians opener scored a 50-ball 70 against the Royals and followed it up with a 38-run knock versus the Super Kings.

Although Sunrisers Hyderabad have not performed well at this venue this season, Rashid Khan has been a bright spot for the team. He has scalped four wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 7.50.