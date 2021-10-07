IPL 2021, SRH vs MI: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch history and T20 records

After defeating the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last game, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play another game at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium tomorrow (October 8). It is the penultimate league match of the season and a very important one, considering the impact it will have on the IPL 2021 playoffs.

While SRH have no chance of qualifying for the next round, their opponents and the two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are still alive in the competition.

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has been helpful to the bowlers in this year's IPL. In the previous game on this ground, Sunrisers Hyderabad defended a 141-run total against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

With Abu Dhabi set to host its last match of IPL 2021 tomorrow, here's a look at some vital stats from previous T20s played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Stadium name: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

City: Abu Dhabi.

T20 matches played: 60.

Matches won by teams batting first: 28.

Matches won by teams batting second: 32.

Highest team score: 247/2 - Islamabad United vs. Peshawar Zalmi, 2021.

Lowest team score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2014.

Average 1st innings score: 160.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, RCB vs SRH match stats 2021

As mentioned ahead, in the last IPL 2021 fixture at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Orange Army scored 141/7 in 20 overs. In reply, RCB managed 137/6 and lost by four runs.

Not a single batter could score a half-century in that match, with Jason Roy's 44 off 38 balls the highest score across both teams. Only six sixes were hit across two innings. A total of 13 wickets fell in the contest, with only a couple of them going into the spinners' accounts.

