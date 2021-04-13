SRH vs RCB head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 6 of IPL 2021

IPL 2016 finalists Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore will cross paths at MA Chidambaram Stadium in the sixth match of IPL 2021.

Both teams have got off to contrasting starts in this year's IPL. While the Royal Challengers beat the Mumbai Indians by two wickets, the Sunrisers lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders by ten runs.

There were many impressive performances from players of both franchises in their respective tournament openers. Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow batted brilliantly for SRH against KKR. The duo will hope the other batters and bowlers improve their game versus Bangalore.

Meanwhile, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel and Virat Kohli starred for RCB in their first victory of the new season. The RCB team management will expect Daniel Christian and Yuzvendra Chahal to up their performances against SRH.

With the Orange Army set to cross swords with Virat Kohli's men this Wednesday, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in the IPL.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head stats

The Sunrisers Hyderabad lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore 10-7 in the head-to-head record. The two franchises clashed thrice in IPL 2020, with the Orange Army emerging victorious in two games.

Interestingly, the upcoming match will be the first time SRH and RCB will battle at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Looking at SRH's dismal record in Chennai, Virat Kohli and co. will be fancying their chances of winning.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore: Numbers you need to know before their IPL 2021 encounter

David Warner (593 runs) holds the record for the highest aggregate by a batsman in IPL games between SRH and RCB. Virat Kohli (531 runs) has been the most successful RCB batsman in matches versus the Orange Army.

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken the most wickets (16) in the matches between RCB and SRH. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has dismissed 14 RCB batsmen while donning the orange jersey.

The match will be important to SRH as they look to bounce back from their defeat in the opening encounter against KKR. Warner will want to get some runs under his belt after losing his wicket early on last time out.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will want to build on their massive win against the Mumbai Indians in the opening game. The heavily loaded batting line-up will have to play to their potential to thrive against a tough SRH bowling line-up.