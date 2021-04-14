IPL 2021, SRH vs RCB: MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch history and stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad will play their second match of IPL 2021 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai tonight.

The Orange Army lost their tournament opener to the Kolkata Knight Riders, thereby extending their losing streak at Chepauk to four games. The Hyderabad-based franchise have never won an IPL match at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

SRH at Chepauk



Lost vs CSK

Lost vs CSK

Lost vs CSK

Lost vs KKR

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat defending champions Mumbai Indians at this ground last week. Virat Kohli's men will be high on confidence heading into the battle against Hyderabad.

The pitch at Chepauk has slowed down a bit. In the previous match at this venue, the Mumbai Indians defended 31 runs off the last five overs against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Anything above 165 should be a defendable total at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

With Chennai set to host another IPL 2021 fixture, here's a look at some significant numbers you need to know from the previous matches played here.

T20 matches played: 85

Matches won by teams batting first: 49

Matches won by teams batting second: 34

Highest 1st innings score: 246/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2010

Lowest 1st innings score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2019

Highest successful run chase: 208/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2012

Average 1st innings score: 160

Which players from SRH and RCB performed well at MA Chidambaram Stadium?

AB de Villiers (48) and Harshal Patel (5/27) were the most impressive players from the Bangalore squad in their battle against the Mumbai Indians at Chepauk. Even Glenn Maxwell (39) and Virat Kohli (33) breached the 30-run mark.

On the other hand, Manish Pandey (61*) was the highest run-scorer for SRH versus the Kolkata Knight Riders. Jonny Bairstow (55) supported him well, while Rashid Khan (2/24) bowled a magnificent spell in that match.