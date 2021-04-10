IPL 2021: "It's a good feeling to come back and score runs for CSK" - Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina returned to action in sensational fashion against the Delhii Capitals. He scored a match-defining knock of 54 runs off just 36 deliveries to anchor the innings for the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede stadium.

Speaking after CSK's innings, Raina said:

"It's a good feeling to come back and score runs for CSK. We had a good start and a good partnership. I was just trying to be positive out there. God has been really kind. I've been preparing really well."

Super Raina king @ChennaiIPL well played China thala 💪💪 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 10, 2021

Raina went on to praise CSK's finishers Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja, who ensured that the team got to a respectable total after MS Dhoni perished early.

"Sam Curran and Jadeja finished it well. It's going to be very very hard to chase down. You need to keep hanging there at the start. They had Mishra and other bowlers who are really good, so you need to rotate the strike. Moeen took off really well and he helped me out there too," said Raina.

Suresh Raina confident of CSK defending the total against DC

CSK's Chinna Thala expressed his confidence in the team's bowling attack and believes that they are capable of successfully defending their total.

"We have good swing bowlers in Shardul and Deepak and Sam. So we should be able to do it, and also, a special thanks to all the fans," said Suresh Raina.

Advertisement

After announcing his retirement from international cricket, Suresh Raina opted out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons. Going into the 2021 season, CSK retained the middle-order batsman because of the balance he brings to the CSK squad.

After the Chennai Super Kings failed to qualify for the play-offs for the first time in their history during IPL 2020, MS Dhoni and Co. will want to make a strong statement from the very first game of the new season.