IPL 2021: Where to watch and live streaming details

IPL 2021 will kick off this Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk with a star-studded clash between two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians and three-time runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore.

After a successful IPL 2020 season in the United Arab Emirates, the BCC decided to conduct the first phase of IPL 2021 behind closed doors in India. Six cities - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai - will host the entire IPL season this year.

Interestingly, the BCCI have done away with the home-away format for IPL 2021. All matches will be played at neutral venues, with Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium set to host the IPL 2021 playoffs.

With another exciting Indian Premier League season on the horizon, here's a look at all the telecast and live streaming details for IPL 2021.

India: Star Sports Network (Commentary available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali)

Australia: Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Middle-East and North African Countries (MENA): BeIN Sports

South Africa: SuperSport

New Zealand: Sky Sport

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

USA and Canada: Willow TV

Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bhutan: Star Sports Network

Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar VIP and Jio TV (India), Hotstar USA (United States)

Online Streaming: YuppTV (Southeast Asia including Malaysia, Singapore, Europe (Ex United Kingdom, Ireland) & South America)

IPL 2021 could be the last edition to feature eight teams

BCCI plans to have a 10-team IPL from 2022 onwards (Image courtesy: IPLT20.com)

The BCCI have announced that two new teams will join the Indian Premier League next year. Hence, IPL 2021 could well be the last season where fans get to see eight teams fight it out for the coveted title.

Two new franchises will join the Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Rajasthan Royals, the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals next year.

It will be exciting to see which team enters the 10-team IPL as the defending champions.