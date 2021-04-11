IPL 2021: 3 takeaways from KKR's batting against SRH

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) got off to an absolute flyer against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai. Nitish Rana started firing from the word go and Shubman Gill supported him as they posted a 53-run opening stand for KKR.

Despite Gill losing his wicket to a Rashid Khan stunner, Nitish Rana continued his carnage alongside Rahul Tripathi and helped KKR remain on the front foot.

Although KKR looked well set to post a total in excess of 200, a sudden middle-order collapse meant the team had to settle for less. In the end, it was Dinesh Karthik's quickfire knock of 22 off just 9 deliveries that propelled KKR to a respectable total of 187 against the Orange Army.

We take a look at how KKR's batsmen fared against the SRH bowling attack, and 3 talking points from the Kolkata-based franchise's first batting performance of IPL 202.:

1. Nitish Rana's success as an opener for KKR

Nitish Rana in action against SRH | Image: Twitter

Over the last couple of years, KKR have struggled to find a settled opening batsman to accompany Shubman Gill at the top of the order. The team has tried promoting Sunil Narine and Rahul Tripathi up the order, but to little effect.

Rana's blistering form as an opener against SRH will bring a big sigh of relief in the KKR camp. His knock of 80 runs came off just 52 deliveries and helped KKR post a decent total of 187 on the scoreboard.

KKR struggled to score runs in the powerplay in IPL 2020. However, Nitish Rana's form means the men in Purple and Gold have a refurbished opening attack in IPL 2021 that could score quickly in the first 6 overs and give the team a headstart in the innings.

2. Rahul Tripathi finally finds his batting spot

Rahul Tripathi's knock helped KKR post a big total | Image: Twitter

The next question that will naturally arise in the KKR camp with the success of Nitish Rana as an opener is - Where will Rahul Tripathi bat?

Coming out to bat at No. 3 after Gill perished, Rahul Tripathi kept the scoreboard ticking at a good pace as he put up a 93-run stand with Nitish Rana to put KKR in a commanding position. His knock of 53 came off just 29 deliveries and he scored at a brilliant strike rate of 182.76.

After Rahul Tripathi's success at No.3, KKR seem to have a well-balanced and stable top 3 in Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi - an advantage they will hope to carry through the rest of the tournament.

Tripathi's stability at the top of the order also means that power hitters like Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik will have the freedom to hit mighty strokes down the order.

3. Dinesh Karthik is back in touch

Dinesh Karthik's return to form would mean a great deal to the Knights

Dinesh Karthik being back amongst the runs is news that will bring a wide smile to every KKR fan's face. Going through a tough patch during IPL 2020, Dinesh Karthik was unable to make an impact with the bat.

However, after KKR lost Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan and Nitish Rana in quick succession, Dinesh Karthik came into the middle and ensured his side posted a good total of 187 on the scoreboard. The team's final total was around 20 runs more than the 1st innings average score at Chepauk Stadium.

Karthik's return to form will certainly add more firepower and stability to the KKR middle-order. His knock of 22* off just 9 deliveries towards the end of the innings against SRH was a thumping way to announce his return after a tough IPL season last year.

Overall, KKR will be an extremely happy unit after their batting performance on a difficult wicket against one of the best bowling attacks of the tournament.

Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan's failure in the middle order is, however, an issue the team will look to fix quickly before they head into the next matches of the tournament.