IPL 2021 Tickets: Online booking details and Match venues

In a delightful development for the cricket universe, the BCCI has decided to welcome back fans to stadiums for the second phase of IPL 2021.

The first phase of the competition took place behind closed doors in India before the BCCI had to suspend the tournament because of a bio-bubble breach.

Last year, the BCCI allotted all IPL matches to the United Arab Emirates, which were held with no live audience. But this year, with the improvement in the COVID-19 situation, the national cricket governing body has announced that fans will be able to witness the matches live in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

The second phase of IPL 2021 will get underway this Sunday with a clash between three-time winners Chennai Super Kings and five-time champions Mumbai Indians. Earlier this year, both teams faced off in a high-scoring thriller at Arun Jaitley Stadium, where the Mumbai Indians eventually emerged victorious.

How to buy tickets for IPL 2021 matches in UAE?

The BCCI issued a media release on the Indian Premier League's official website earlier today, confirming the return of fans to stadiums. The release states that fans can book tickets for matches on two websites - www.iplt20.com and PlatinumList.net.

"Fans can buy tickets starting September 16 for the remainder of the tournament on the official website www.iplt20.com. Tickets can also be purchased on PlatinumList.net. Matches will be played at Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi with limited seating available keeping in mind the Covid protocols and UAE government regulations," the release stated.

Venues for IPL 2021 matches in the UAE

The sale of the tickets begins tomorrow. Three venues, namely Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium, will host the matches.

The battle between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings on the opening day is scheduled to take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

