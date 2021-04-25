IPL 2021: Top 3 batting performances in CSK vs RCB matches

It will be MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 19th match of IPL 2021

CSK and RCB, along with Delhi Capitals (DC), have been the form teams in this year’s IPL thus far. While CSK have won three matches on the trot, RCB are the only unbeaten team in IPL 2021, winning all four of their games.

In their most recent match, CSK got the better of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 18 runs in a high-scoring tussle. Meanwhile, RCB trounced a hapless Rajasthan Royals (RR) by ten wickets in their last outing.

CSK have a significant 17-9 lead over RCB in their head-to-head battle. Last season, the duo split their two matches, though. As CSK and RCB go to battle today, let’s take a look at the three most memorable batting performances in games between the two high-profile franchises over the years.

#3 MS Dhoni (CSK) 70 not out off 34 - IPL 2018 (in Bengaluru)

Captain MS Dhoni led from the front as CSK chased down a mammoth 206-run target against RCB in Bengaluru in the 2018 edition of the IPL. CSK were in big trouble at one point in the chase, as they had crumbed to 74 for 4 at the end of the ninth over.

But Dhoni (70 not out off 34) and Ambati Rayudu (82 off 53) featured in a combative fifth-wicket stand of 101 to bring CSK right back into the contest. Dhoni was in roaring form, smashing seven sixes and one four, on the day. At the other end, Ambati Rayudu slammed eight sixes and three fours during his innings.

The partnership ended when Rayudu was run out by a direct hit from Umesh Yadav. MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo (14 not out off seven ) then took CSK home with two balls to spare. Mohammed Siraj and Corey Anderson proved very expensive for RCB, conceding 48 and 58 runs, respectively, in four and 3.4 overs.

Earlier, batting first, RCB amassed 205 for 8 on the back of AB de Villiers’ 30-ball 68 and Quinton de Kock’s 53 off 37 balls. At the halfway stage, RCB would have been confident of defending their total, but Dhoni and Rayudu’s sixathon swung the match CSK's way.

#2 Virat Kohli (RCB) 90 not out off 52 - IPL 2020 (in Dubai)

Captain Virat Kohli led from the front as RCB trounced CSK by 37 runs in an IPL 2020 game in Dubai. With RCB batting first after winning the toss, Kohli scored an unbeaten 90 off 52 balls to guide his team to a competitive total of 169 for 4.

The RCB captain hit four fours and as many sixes to lift his team after they had slumped to 93 for 4. Devdutt Padikkal contributed 33 at the top of the order. Aaron Finch (2) and De Villiers (0) fell cheaply, though, leaving Kohli to do the bulk of the scoring in the second half of the RCB innings.

Deepak Chahar was the best of the CSK bowlers, conceding only ten in his three overs. Sam Curran and Shardul Thakur, though, went for 48 and 40 in their four. When CSK batted, Chris Morris (3 for 19) and Washington Sundar (2 for 16) came up with excellent figures to put the brakes on their scoring.

Rayudu top-scored with 42, while Narayan Jagadeesan contributed 33 as CSK were restricted to 132 for 8. CSK lost their openers inside the powerplay overs after which RCB never allowed them to make a comeback.

#1 Murali Vijay (CSK) 95 off 52 - IPL 2011 Final (in Chennai)

Batting at his home ground in Chennai, opener Murali Vijay hit a dazzling 95 not out off 52 balls as CSK clinched the IPL 2011 title with a dominant 58-run triumph over RCB.

With CSK batting first after winning the toss, Murali Vijay was in full flow in a sizzling knock laced with four fours and six sixes. Vijay and Mike Hussey (63 off 45) featured in a scintillating opening stand of 159 runs in 14.5 overs.

Hussey chipped in with three fours and three sixes before perishing to a mishit. Vijay also fell a couple of overs later, missing out on a well-deserved ton. However, captain Dhoni chipped in with a quickfire 22 to lift CSK to a formidable total of 205 for 5.

Among RCB bowlers, Sreenath Aravind and Jamaluddin Syed Mohammad both conceded 39 runs apiece in their three overs. RCB were never in the hunt during their chase, though, as Ravichandran Ashwin was brilliant with figures of 3 for 16. Shadab Jakati also impressed, picking up 2 for 21.

Saurabh Tiwary top-scored for RCB with an unbeaten 42 off 34, while Kohli contributed 35 off 32. However, 147 for 8 was all RCB could manage as CSK became the first team in IPL history to successfully defend their title.