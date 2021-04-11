IPL 2021: Top 3 batting performances in SRH vs KKR matches 

Methodical Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face maverick Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the third match of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai tonight.

Ever since entering the IPL in 2013, SRH have been one of the most consistent sides in the tournament. They won the championship in 2016 and have made it to the playoffs in all subsequent editions, finishing runners-up in 2018.

In contrast, KKR have blown hot and cold in the IPL. They have won the championship twice - in 2012 and 2014. However, they have failed to make the playoffs in the last two editions, finishing fifth both times.

In the head-to-head battle, KKR have a 12-7 advantage over SRH from 19 games.

Memorable knocks in SRH vs KKR clashes

As SRH and KKR prepare to resume their battle in IPL 2021, we take a look at some excellent batting efforts by players in matches held between the two franchises.

#3 Jonny Bairstow (SRH) - 80 not out from 43 - 38th Match of IPL 2019 in Hyderabad

Jonny Bairstow. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Jonny Bairstow and skipper David Warner proved to be an incredibly successful opening pair for SRH in IPL 2019. One of their dominant partnerships came in the 38th match of the edition in Hyderabad.

Set to chase a tricky 160 for victory, SRH blazed their way to victory in just 15 overs. Bairstow was the star of the show, hammering an undefeated 80 from only 43 balls. He belted seven fours and four sixes and KKR bowlers took a pounding.

Bairstow and Warner (67 from 38) featured in a 131-run stand for the opening wicket in 12.2 overs, after which the result was a mere formality. Warner chipped in with three fours and five sixes before being bowled.

KC Cariappa conceded 34 runs in his two overs while Piyush Chawla was taken for 38 in his three. The experienced Sunil Narine was the only one who could exercise some control over proceedings, giving away only 34 in his four.

Earlier, SRH pacer Khaleel Ahmed claimed 3 for 33 to restrict KKR to 159 for 8. SRH clinched the match by nine wickets.

#2 Gautam Gambhir (KKR) - 90 not out from 60 balls - 8th match of IPL 2016 in Hyderabad

Gautam Gambhir. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Captain Gautam Gambhir led from the front with a stroke-filled 90 not out from 60 balls in the 8th match of IPL 2016 against SRH in Hyderabad.

Although KKR needed only 143 to clinch the encounter, Gambhir ensured SRH were never in the hunt as they tried to defend the total. The left-hander smashed 13 fours and one six in a dominating batting performance.

Gambhir and Robin Uthappa (38 from 34) got KKR off to a solid start in the chase, adding 92 for the opening wicket in 12.3 overs. They got home with ease, winning by eight wickets with 10 balls to spare.

The victory was set up by KKR pacers Umesh Yadav (3 for 28) and Morne Morkel (2 for 35). For SRH, Eoin Morgan top-scored with 51 but could not find much support. And once Gambhir got into his act, their bowling, too, failed to make an impact.

#1 David Warner (SRH) - 126 from 59 balls - 37th match of IPL 2017 in Hyderabad

David Warner. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Captain Warner has played some gems for SRH in the IPL over the years. One such effort came against KKR in Hyderabad in the 37th match of IPL 2017.

KKR won the toss and asked SRH to bat first. It was a decision they were to regret as Warner sent the bowlers on a leather hunt. Looking in supreme touch, the left-hander blazed his way to 126 in only 59 balls with the aid of 10 fours and as many as eight sixes.

Warner raced to his fifty off 25 balls and brought up his hundred off 43 balls. He was extremely severe on KKR spinners Kuldeep Yadav (0 for 43) and Narine (0 for 37 in three overs), pounding them all over the park.

The level of Warner’s dominance on the day can be gaged by the fact that Shikhar Dhawan contributed only 29 from 30 in a first-wicket partnership of 139 in 12.4 overs. Warner’s knock came to an end when he was caught off a slower ball by Chris Woakes.

Kane Williamson’s 25-ball 40 took SRH to 209 for 3. A battered KKR could only manage 161 for 7 in response, going down by 48 runs.