IPL 2021: Top 3 best performers for DC in the tournament

IPL 2020 runners-up Delhi Capitals (DC) were the favorites to win IPL 2021 after they topped the points table during the league stage this year. Playing under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant, the Delhi-based franchise registered 10 wins in 14 matches and attained the top spot in the standings.

Having finished in the top 2, the Delhi Capitals received two opportunities to earn a place in the Indian Premier League 2021 final.

However, the Delhi-based franchise squandered both chances and lost to the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders to finish in third position.

Although the Delhi Capitals could not end their title drought in IPL 2021, there were some massive positives for the team this year. In this listicle today, we will look at the three best performers for Delhi in the 14th edition of the IPL.

1. Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan was the highest run-scorer for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021. The southpaw continued his excellent form from IPL 2021 and scored 587 runs for the Delhi-based franchise in 16 matches.

Dhawan had a batting average of 39.13 this season, while his strike rate was close to 125. The left-handed batter gave fantastic starts to the Delhi Capitals at the top.

Unfortunately, his batting performances could not help the Capitals win their maiden IPL trophy.

2. Avesh Khan - Most Successful DC bowler in IPL 2021

Avesh Khan came into the spotlight during IPL 2021 with his marvelous bowling performances. He was the leading wicket-taker for the Delhi Capitals, scalping 24 wickets in 16 matches.

Khan's pace troubled the world's best batters in IPL 2021. His bowling average was 18.75, and his economy rate was below 7.5 runs per over. The right-arm fast bowler ended the season with best figures of 3/13.

3. Axar Patel

Axar Patel was one of the primary reasons behind the Delhi Capitals' success in IPL 2021.

The Indian all-rounder was unfortunate to miss a few matches during the first leg of IPL 2021 because of a positive COVID-19 test, but troubled all batters with his left-arm spin following his recovery.

Patel played in 12 matches for the Delhi Capitals and ended the season as their second-most successful bowler. He scalped 15 wickets while conceding runs at a miserly economy rate of 6.65.

Axar's tight bowling ensured that the opposition teams did not score easy runs in the middle overs. The all-rounder also scored 40 runs with the willow.

Apart from Shikhar Dhawan, Axar Patel and Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada was also impressive for DC. While the IPL 2020 Purple Cap winner could not replicate the previous season's performance (30 wickets) in 2021, he did pick up 15 wickets in 15 matches.

It will be exciting to see which of these players are retained by the Delhi Capitals for the IPL 2022 season.

