IPL 2021: Top 3 performers for KKR in the tournament

The Kolkata Knight Riders had a forgettable Indian leg in IPL 2021. However, the Knight Riders bounced back strongly in the second phase of the competition in the UAE to end the season as runners-up.

Not many expected the Kolkata-based franchise to qualify for the playoffs. However, they defied the odds and beat almost every team in the competition to reach the 2021 IPL final.

However, they could not cross the final hurdle and were beaten by the Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs. Although KKR failed to win the trophy, the team management would be delighted with the character that Eoin Morgan's side showed.

With IPL 2021 in the books, let's take a look at the top three performers for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

#1 Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill was the top-scorer for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 Final (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Shubman Gill has been a consistent performer for the Kolkata Knight Riders over the last few years. He continued his good form in IPL 2021, ending as the team's most successful batter.

Gill aggregated 478 runs in 17 innings at a strike rate of 118.90. The right-handed batter scored a 50 in the final against the Chennai Super Kings but his effort went in vain as a middle-order collapse led to KKR's defeat.

Nevertheless, the KKR team management would be happy with Gill, who recorded three half-centuries in IPL 2021.

#2 Venkatesh Iyer - The game-changer for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021

All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer played a vital role in the Kolkata Knight Riders' resurgence in the UAE. The left-handed batter made his IPL debut against Royal Challengers Bangalore in KKR's first game of the UAE leg.

Iyer made an instant impact, scoring 41 runs off 27 deliveries. He continued his excellent form in the next nine matches and ended the tournament with 370 runs at an average of 41.11.

The KKR star also scalped three wickets with his medium-pace bowling and will likely receive a call-up to the Indian T20I team soon.

#3 Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy may have failed to make an impact in the IPL final, but the mystery spinner was fantastic throughout the UAE leg of the competition. Charkavarthy was the most successful spin bowler in IPL 2021, scalping 18 wickets in 17 matches.

He kept a check on the run-rate by bowling at an economy of 6.58. Chakravarthy's best figures in IPL 2021 were 3/13. He will be keen to continue his fine form when he dons the Indian jersey at the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

