IPL 2021: Top 3 bowling performances in CSK vs RR matches

In the 12th match of IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tonight.

Both CSK and RR have had similar campaigns in IPL 2021 thus far, losing their opening game and winning the next.

CSK went down to Delhi Capitals (DC) in their first game, where their bowlers came a cropper against Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. In their next game, though, Deepak Chahar’s fine spell against Punjab Kings (PBKS) helped CSK register their first win of the season.

Meanwhile, RR endured a heartbreak in a high-scoring thriller against PBKS in their tournament opener. In a match that went down to the last ball, RR came second best, despite Sanju Samson’s blistering hundred. They looked in trouble in their next game against DC, too, before Chris Morris’ big-hitting lifted them to victory.

Although CSK have a 14-10 edge over RR in their head-to-head battle, the latter beat the three-time champions twice in IPL 2020. Ahead of Monday’s clash between the two teams, let’s take a look at the three most memorable bowling spells in CSK vs RR matches over the years.

#3 Ben Hilfenhaus (CSK) 2 for 8 - IPL 2012 (in Jaipur)

Ben Hilfenhaus

Former Australian pacer Ben Hilfenhaus delivered an unbelievable spell for CSK against RR in Jaipur in IPL 2012. After CSK elected to field first, Hilfenhaus stifled RR with exceptional figures of 2 for eight in his four overs, one of them being a maiden.

Apart from keeping the runs down, Hilfenhaus also picked up key scalps. He sent back RR captain Rahul Dravid (4) when the batsman heaved one across the line and ended up top-edging to mid-off.

Ben Hilfenhaus gets the Man of the Match for his brilliant spell of 2-8 in 4 overs. #IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 10, 2012

Hilfenhaus next sent back his Australian teammate Shane Watson for five. The batsman got an outside edge, and the ball was safety pouched at third man.

Watson’s dismissal left RR in early trouble at 28 for 2. They could never recover from that and ended up posting a disappointing 126 for 6, with Brad Hodge top-scoring with 33.

CSK found things tough in their chase as Pankaj Singh and Siddharth Trivedi claimed two wickets apiece. But they scraped home by four wickets, courtesy some big hits from Albie Morkel and Srikkanth Anirudha, both of whom hammering 18 not out off six.

#2 Yusuf Pathan (RR) - 3 for 22 in IPL 2008 final (in Mumbai)

Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan was the standout performer for RR in the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008. While most of his sizzling performances came with the willow, he also chipped in with the ball.

Against CSK in the final in Mumbai, Pathan produced an unforgettable all-round effort. With RR bowling first after winning the toss, Pathan backed his captain by claiming excellent figures of 3 for 22.

Pathan broke a threatening CSK opening stand, having Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan (16) caught on the boundary with a flat and quick delivery. He also sent back the other well-set CSK opener, Parthiv Patel (38), having the left-hander caught behind when the batsman attempted to run the ball towards third man.

🔸 123* (96) vs New Zealand in Bengaluru

🔸 210 for West Zone vs South Zone

🔸 3 for 22 & 56 (39) vs CSK in the first IPL Final

🔸 37-ball 100 vs MI at Brabourne Stadium



What's your favourite Yusuf Pathan memory? https://t.co/TuRb3E9IN2 — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) February 26, 2021

The off-spinner claimed his third when Albie Morkel (16) top-edged a full delivery up in the air. Wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal and Mohammad Kaif collided, but the former managed to hold on. Thanks to Pathan’s impressive bowling, CSK were restricted to 163 for 5.

In their chase, Pathan top-scored with 56 off 39 balls but was run-out with the score on 143. However, RR got home by three wickets in a tense last-fall finish as Shane Warne and Sohail Tanvir held their nerves.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) 4 for 11 - IPL 2015 (in Chennai)

Ravindra Jadeja

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja has produced some magnificent performances for CSK over the years. One of his standout efforts with the ball came against RR in the 2015 edition of the IPL in Chennai.

RR were set to chase 158 in the match but ended up on 145 for 9 as Ravindra Jadeja throttled them with figures of 4 for 11. The left-arm spinner first sent back RR captain Steve Smith for four when the batsman shuffled across his off stump but missed his sweep and lost his stumps.

Best Bowling Figures for CSK in IPL:



1. Ravindra Jadeja - 5/16 vs DC

2. Lakshmipathy Balaji - 5/24 vs PBKS

3. Ashish Nehra - 4/10 vs RCB

4. Lungi Ngidi - 4/10 vs KXIP

5. Ravindra Jadeja - 4/11 vs RR — Rakesh (@_Rakesh__28) April 9, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja then had Shane Watson (28) caught on the boundary off a full ball, with Dwayne Bravo pulling off a one-handed stunner. Karun Nair (10) also fell to Jadeja, top-edging a slog-sweep. Deepak Hooda (15) failed to contend with Jadeja as well, holing out to long-on.

Mohit Sharma picked up 3 for 25, while Dwayne Bravo chipped in with a couple as RR never got going in their chase. Earlier, batting first, CSK’s total of 157 for 5 was built around Brendon McCullum’s 81 off 61. That was enough for Ravindra Jadeja to spin a web around the RR batsmen.