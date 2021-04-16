IPL 2021: Top 3 bowling performances in PBKS vs CSK matches

In the eighth match of IPL 2021, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tonight.

PBKS managed to start their campaign on a winning note, despite a century from Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson giving them an almighty scare. Meanwhile, CSK were beaten by Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets in their tournament opener.

In the head-to-head battle between the two teams, CSK enjoy a healthy 15-9 lead over PBKS. Last season, CSK did the double over PBKS. With the teams resuming their acquaintances tonight, let's take a look at three excellent bowling performances in PBKS vs CSK matches over the years.

#3 Azhar Mahmood (PBKS) 3 for 25 - IPL 2012 (in Chennai)

Azhar Mahmood

Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood enjoyed reasonable success with PBKS (then called Kings XI Punjab) for a couple of seasons. Like he so often did for his country, Mahmood scored some quick runs and picked crucial wickets for the IPL franchise.

In an IPL 2012 encounter against CSK, Mahmood played a key role in a close win for PBKS. The Chennai-based franchise needed only 157 to win the game, but the versatile Mahmood made life extremely difficult for CSK, bringing all his experience into play.

He sent back both the CSK openers just when they were threatening to take the game away. The PBKS pacer first foxed Faf du Plessis (29) with a slower one that the South African batsman chipped straight back to the bowler.

The old warhorse does it for Kings XI. Take a bow Azhar Mahmood: 4 - 0 - 25 - 3. #IPL #CSKvsKXIP — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) April 28, 2012

Mahmood dismissed S Badrinath (25) with another slower ball. The batsman pulled but could not get his timing right, only managing to find the fielder on the square leg boundary.

The all-rounder came back to dismiss the dangerous Albie Morkel (8) in the last over to seal the game, with the South African left-hander holing out while looking for a big one.

Mahmood finished with impressive figures of 3 for 25 as PBKS got home by seven runs. Earlier, batting first, PBKS' total of 156 for 8 was built around Mandeep Singh’s 56.

#2 Lungi Ngidi (CSK) 4 for 10 - IPL 2018 (in Pune)

Lungi Ngidi

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi has played only a handful of matches for CSK in the IPL. But he has made a few impressive contributions during his short stint with the Chennai-based team.

Ngidi’s most destructive spell in the IPL came against PBKS in Pune in May 2018. CSK won the toss and sent PBKS into bat. But Ngidi stunned the PBKS batting line-up with incredible bowling figures of 4 for 10, paving the way for an impressive CSK victory.

Most economical four wkt hauls for CSK in #IPL

4/10 (4 overs) - Ashish Nehra v RCB at Bangalore 2015

4/10 (4 overs) - Lungi Ngidi v KXIP at Pune 2018#IPL2018 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) May 20, 2018

Ngidi began by sending back Chris Gayle (0) in his first over, having the left-hander caught behind with a short ball on the hips. He then cleaned up KL Rahul (7), who shouldered arms to one that nipped back in sharply from outside off.

Lungi Ngidi came back towards the end of the innings to run through the PBKS tail. He had Ravichandran Ashwin (0) caught behind off a length ball. In the same over, Andrew Tye (0) chipped one straight to mid-off.

Courtesy of Ngidi’s brilliance, PBKS were restricted to 153 all out in 19.4 overs. CSK chased down the target with five wickets in hand. Suresh Raina guided CSK home with an unbeaten 61, while Deepak Chahar chipped in with 39 off 20.

#1 Lakshmipathy Balaji (CSK) 5 for 24 - IPL 2008 (in Chennai)

Lakshmipathy Balaji

Even as his India career fizzled out, medium-pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji remained a force to reckon with for a few years, especially while playing for CSK in the IPL. He developed some nice variations and adapted his bowling to meet the challenges of T20 cricket.

His best IPL figures of 5 for 24 were registered for CSK against PBKS during a game in the inaugural edition of the tournament in Chennai. Defending a total of 181, CSK restricted PBKS to 163 for 9, with Balaji producing magnificent figures of 5 for 24.

Best Bowling Figures for CSK in IPL:



1. Ravindra Jadeja - 5/16 vs DC

2. Lakshmipathy Balaji - 5/24 vs PBKS

3. Ashish Nehra - 4/10 vs RCB

4. Lungi Ngidi - 4/10 vs KXIP

5. Ravindra Jadeja - 4/11 vs RR — Rakesh (@_Rakesh__28) April 9, 2021

Balaji cleaned up Ramnaresh Sarwan for 20 when the Windies batsman tried to pull a short-of-a-length delivery but failed to do so. The CSK pacer then got the vital scalp of the well-set Shaun Marsh (58); the left-hander perished top-edging a pull.

Lakshmipathy Balaji returned to complete a famous hat-trick in the last over of the match when Irfan Pathan (40 off 18) lofted a slower ball straight to deep square leg. Next ball, Piyush Chawla (17) guided a full ball to long-off. The CSK bowler had three in three when Vikram Singh (0) top-edged a short ball outside off stump to Dhoni to complete his memorable hat-trick.

Earlier, CSK’s total of 181 for 4 was built around S Badrinath’s 64 and captain MS Dhoni’s unbeaten 60. After that, Lakshmipathy Balaji did the demolition job with the ball.