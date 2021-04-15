IPL 2021: Top 3 bowling performances in RR vs DC matches

Having tasted contrasting fortunes in their respective opening encounters in IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will meet at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tonight.

Last year’s finalists, DC got their IPL 2021 campaign off to a positive start with a confident seven-wicket triumph over an underwhelming Chennai Super Kings (CSK) outfit.

Meanwhile, for RR, their margin of defeat was by a few inches, literally. Their captain Sanju Samson, who scored a scintillating hundred, was caught on the boundary off the last ball, with five needed. While DC will be keen to carry on their good form, RR would seek to get their first points on the board.

Both teams have suffered setbacks ahead of their 23rd meeting (DC-11, RR-11) in the IPL. While DC fast bowler Anrich Nortje has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, RR’s talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a hand injury.

With RR and DC locking horns tonight, let's take a look back at the three best bowling efforts in RR vs DC clashes over the years.

#1 Anrich Nortje (DC) 2 for 33 - IPL 2020 (in Dubai)

Anrich Nortje

South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje was a sensation for DC in IPL 2020. Coming in as a replacement for Chris Woakes, he ended up picking 22 scalps in 16 games at a strike rate of 16.63, even though his economy (8.39) was on the higher side.

Nortje’s extreme pace proved to be the x-factor DC had been missing in the IPL for years. He was also the perfect companion to complement fellow South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada. As a pair, they dismantled numerous opponents during an impressive IPL 2020 campaign.

Nortje’s most fiery spell came against RR in Dubai last year. This was the match in which Nortje created history by delivering the fastest ball in the history of the IPL. He was also involved in a memorable duel with RR opener Jos Buttler in that game.

Anrich Nortje is adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliant bowling figures of 2/33.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/8DFGL5NpzC — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 14, 2020

In the third over of RR’s chase, Buttler welcomed Nortje with a six and creamed him for two more fours later in the over. Off the last ball, though, Nortje cleaned up Buttler with a furiously fast delivery. Buttler was out for 22 off 9 in a chase of 162, and RR went on to lose the game by 13 runs.

Nortje added the wicket of Robin Uthappa (32) to kill off all hopes of an RR win. On paper, his figures of 2 for 33 may not look menacing, but on that day, Nortje dented RR’s psyche with his fast and furious deliveries.

#2 Kevon Cooper (RR) 3 for 30 - IPL 2013 (in Delhi)

Kevon Cooper

Trinidad medium-pacer Kevon Cooper had a highly memorable campaign for RR in IPL 2013. He claimed 19 wickets in 14 games at a strike rate of 17.05 and an economy rate of 8.31. He could have had a successful IPL career, but with his bowling action being questioned, Cooper quickly faded away.

Coming back to his better days in the IPL, he claimed 3 for 30 against DC in Delhi during the competition's 2013 edition. DC were set to chase a very attainable 166, but Cooper did not allow the batting team to get into any sort of momentum.

He dismissed Manprit Juneja for 20 with a short ball that was swatted to deep midwicket. With nine needed in the last over, Johan Botha was trapped lbw for two after he missed a reverse paddle and was struck in front of the stumps.

Cooper then claimed his third when Andre Russell (7) moved across the stumps to play a cheeky shot but was clean bowled. That was game set and match for RR, as Cooper’s excellent bowling restricted DC to 160 for 6.

Before Cooper’s heroics with the bat, RR captain Rahul Dravid’s 65 and Stuart Binny’s 20-ball 40 lifted the team to 165 for 7.

#1 Pawan Negi (DC) 4 for 18 - IPL 2012 (in Jaipur)

Pawan Negi

There have been some standout performances from relatively underrated Indian bowlers in the IPL over the years. Left-arm spinner Pawan Negi has taken only 34 wickets in 50 IPL games to date, at a strike rate of 21.05 and an economy of 7.86.

Playing for DC against RR in Jaipur back in the IPL's 2012 edition, Negi registered his best figures in the competition. His spell of 4 for 18 reduced RR, who batted first, to 141 for 6. The left-arm spinner’s effort set up a comprehensive six-wicket victory for DC.

IPL 2012, RR vs DD, 43rd Match: DD (144-4 in 15.2 ovs) Beat RR (141-6 in 20 ovs) by 6 wkts!Pawan Negi gets the Man of the Match for his 4-18 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 1, 2012

RR had raced away to 71 in the ninth over when Negi struck by having Ajinkya Rahane (42) caught at point off a reverse sweep. He delivered another big blow by bowling Shane Watson (8) with a ball that kept low and sneaked under the bat.

Brad Hodge (1) hit one straight to backward point. Negi had his fourth when Ashok Menaria (2) top-edged the bowler to long-on.

After Negi had done a wonderful job, Virender Sehwag took over with the bat. He enjoyed himself during his typically attacking 73 off 38 balls as DC overhauled their target in 15.2 overs.