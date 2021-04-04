IPL 2021: 3 Top Coaches who will make a difference

Forget the IPL for a moment. Any sport is not just limited to the players who participate in the game itself. The coaches and the support staff play an equally important role in the success of the whole team. Cricket is no different than any other sport. The players come out on the field and are generally the center of attention but we often tend to miss out on the contributions of the coaches and the support staff. It is these people who can bring out the best in a player or a team

In this article, we are going to have a look at the top coaches who are going to lead their sides in the coming IPL season. All the mentioned coaches have been phenomenal during their playing days and are now doing an equally good job by coaching their respective sides for the IPL 2021.

3 Top coaches in the IPL

Stephen Fleming has been associated with the Chennai Super Kings since the inception of the IPL in 2008. He played the inaugural season as a player, after being signed for US$350,000. He scored 196 runs in the 10 matches that he played at an average of 21.77. Since 2009, Fleming switched roles and has been working as the head coach of the Chennai Super Kings.

Under him, Chennai Super Kings have won three IPL titles, in 2010, 2011, and 2018 to go along with one Champions League title in 2010. He has had a very successful stint with CSK and would be hoping to win the IPL trophy for the 4th time.

Mahela Jayawardene would be hoping of winning the IPL 2021 with MI

Mahela Jayawardene has been the head coach of Mumbai Indians since IPL 2017. Interestingly, under him Mumbai Indians have won the IPL trophy thrice, once in 2017, his maiden IPL trophy as a coach, and then back-to-back wins in 2019 and 2020.

Mumbai Indians have been considered the most successful franchise in the IPL, winning 5 IPL trophies, the most by any team in IPL history. Mahela Jayawardene will be hoping to see his team win the IPL trophy for the 6th time, thus completing a hat-trick of IPL trophy wins, a feat which has never been done previously in IPL history.

Ricky Ponting as Delhi Capitals head coach

Ricky Ponting has been involved in the coaching role since 2014 when he was appointed as the head coach of the Mumbai Indians. He worked with the franchise from 2014 to 2016. Under him, the Mumbai Indians won the IPL title in 2015. Ponting was then later appointed as the head coach of the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2018 and has been with the team ever since.

Under his coaching, the Delhi Capitals finished third in 2019. In the last edition of the IPL, Ponting helped the Delhi Capitals reach their first-ever IPL final. Under Ricky Ponting, the Delhi Capitals will be hoping of reaching yet another final in IPL 2021 and ultimately winning their first-ever IPL trophy.