IPL 2021 Points Table: Updated standings after DC win over MI

The Delhi Capitals (DC) extended their winning run and climbed a couple of places up the IPL points table by trouncing the Mumbai Indians (MI) by six wickets on Tuesday (April 20) at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After restricting Mumbai to 137 for 9 in their 20 overs, DC was able to cross the finish line with useful knocks from Shikhar Dhawan (45 off 32), Steve Smith (33 off 29), and Lalit Yadav (22* off 25).

A quick look at the updated points table

DC are now second on the points table (Image courtesy: iplt20.com)

What does this mean for MI?

With the win, DC climbed up to second place in the points table, with six points from their four games, below the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) while MI will stay in fourth place for the time being. Their run-rate, however, took a bit of a beating, going from +0.367 to +0.187

Rohit Sharma's side will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday (April 23), hopeful of making an upward journey. PBKS have been on a stutter, losing their last couple of games and that would give MI the opportunity to get the better of the KL Rahul-led team.

What does this mean for DC?

Quite simply, it is a good sign for a side that has played some quality cricket. A few wins to stay in the top two means there is enough wiggle room to experiment, and that would be on Ricky Ponting's mind. Their NRR received a boost from +0.453 to +0.426 after their comprehensive win over MI.

Much of Delhi's success and their current position on the table can be owed to some mature performances by Shikhar Dhawan. The opener, with scores of 85, 92 and 45 has been the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 231 runs from four matches.

Impact on the other teams in the Points Table

The bottom four will look to make a move up the points table. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have lost three on the trot and will look to make amends as they take on a struggling PBKS on Wednesday (April 21).

Should Chennai win tomorrow, they will move to six points and stay in the top four. If SRH win big against PBKS, their boosted NRR could possibly see them vault over KKR as well.

With the tournament inching towards the midway stage, it is still too early to predict who will stay in the top 4. There have been instances when teams have fallen out of playoff contention and where teams have snuck through owing to better NRR. Only time will tell how the stars have panned out for the teams in 2021.