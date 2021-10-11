IPL 2021: "The king is back" - Virat Kohli praises "greatest finisher" MS Dhoni after vintage knock against DC

MS Dhoni's vintage match-winning cameo against the Delhi Capitals (DC) got Virat Kohli highly excited on Sunday.

Virat Kohli lavished rich praise on his former captain in a rare tweet. Hailing the wicketkeeper-batter's knock, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper called MS Dhoni the "greatest finisher" and labeled his six-ball 18 a return of the 'king'. Virat Kohli tweeted:

"Anddddd the king is back [heart emoji] the greatest finisher in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight. @msdhoni"

MS Dhoni's cameo earned Chennai Super Kings (CSK) a ticket to the IPL 2021 final. The 40-year-old who was going through arguably his worst patch so far in the IPL, came in to bat when CSK were 149-5 in the penultimate over while chasing 173.

Virat Kohli

MS Dhoni's decision to come ahead of CSK's designated finisher Ravindra Jadeja raised a few eyebrows, but the veteran batsman took no time to silence his critics. He missed his first ball but hit a massive six against Avesh Khan on the next, bringing pressure back on the opposition.

CSK lost Moeen Ali on the first ball of the last over and the equation came down to 13 runs required off 5 balls. MS Dhoni then brought out the mode that everyone has been waiting to see from him, hitting three consecutive boundaries (two perfectly timed and one lucky) to seal the deal for his team. CSK ultimately won the game by four wickets.

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni to join forces at the T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli's tweet left their fans gushing. The former leadership powerhouse of Indian cricket will once again join forces at the upcoming T20 World Cup. While Virat Kohli will lead the Indian T20I side for the last time in a T20 World Cup, MS Dhoni, who announced his international retirement in 2020, will join the side as a mentor.

India's campaign will kick off against Pakistan on October 24. Meanwhile, the duo could also end up playing against each other in the final if the RCB manage to beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals in the coming week.

