IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag picks his 'under-the-radar player' of the tournament

Virender Sehwag heaped praise on Delhi Capitals youngster Avesh Khan, calling him IPL 2021’s “under-the-radar” star. The former cricketer feels Avesh Khan isn’t a big name like the rest of the DC bowling line-up but was impressed with his consistency in this year’s competition.

Avesh Khan was in the midst of a breakout season for the Delhi Capitals when IPL 2021 was halted midway through. The 24-year-old pacer picked up 14 wickets in eight games this season and was second in the Purple Cap race.

Discussing IPL 2021’s “under-the-radar” players, Virender Sehwag suggested Avesh Khan was the standout player for him.

"In this team, we talk about Rabada, Ashwin, Patel, Mishra but no one talks about Avesh Khan. He is this season's under-the-radar player. He comes quietly, picks up 2-3 wickets and was [up there in the race for Purple Cap], next only to Harshal Patel," Virender Sehwag said.

Avesh Khan picked up at least one wicket in each of the eight games in IPL 2021. He also got two three wicket-hauls to boot, with his emergence keeping last season’s hero Anrich Nortje out of the starting XI.

Virender Sehwag’s claims on Avesh Khan find support

DID YOU KNOW ?

in 2017, RCB bought "Avesh Khan" for Rs. 10 lakhs for 2017 IPL. He got to bowl just 4 Overs that year



Then in 2018, DD/DC bought him for Rs. 70 lakh for 2018 IPL and now he is their one of the best bowler in #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/ilxvQeKkbp — •.¸♡ sukoon ♡¸.• (@RP17_4EVER) May 6, 2021

Former Zimbabwe cricketer Pommie Mbangwa agreed with Virender Sehwag’s assessment of Avesh Khan.

He pointed out how Avesh Khan quietly went about his business, admitting he was impressed by the youngster’s ability to be effective throughout the innings.

"No doubt, it's Avesh Khan. I don't think there's been too much said about him, or written about him. But he's just gone about doing his job efficiently. He's been effective at the front and at the end. He's taken wickets in all three phases of the game and at the death too, he has been very good at bowling nice lengths, changing his pace when needed to and bowling good yorkers at the back end," Mbangwa said.

Avesh Khan showed great temperament during the eight games of IPL 2021. He picked up the wickets of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, while also bowling difficult overs effectively for the Delhi Capitals.

If he continues his purple patch, Avesh Khan may become the next Indian speed gun to break into the national side.