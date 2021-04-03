IPL 2021: [Watch] All the action from Day 1 of Mumbai Indians' camp in Chennai

Mumbai Indians took to the field on Saturday ahead of their IPL 2021 season opener next week. The defending champions have set up their base in Chennai and recently began training outdoors.

Mumbai Indians posted a clip of their stars, with players taking part in fielding drills, net sessions and much more.

Our boys raised the 🌡️ even further on a hot day 1️⃣ in Chennai 🔥🏏#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/BPpTbC0Jua — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 3, 2021

The video begins with Mumbai Indians players out on the field as they perform some fitness drills. Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni and skipper Rohit Sharma are seen getting up to speed amongst others.

Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar and Piyush Chawla later took to the nets, with Jasprit Bumrah captured in the middle of his catching practice. Mumbai Indians cheekily suggested their players had raised the heat on a sweltering day in Chennai.

Mumbai Indians arrived in Chennai on April 1. Rohit Sharma’s men play are set to play five games at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai before moving to Delhi.

Suryakumar Yadav excited to be back with Mumbai Indians

Suryakumar Yadav had a message for the fans ahead of IPL 2021, with the batsman expressing his excitement as the Mumbai Indians eye a third IPL crown on the trot.

Advertisement

“Feels really great to be back with MI family. I was really looking forward to a good first session. Because it is important how you start before the tournament. I am really happy with the way things went in the nets today. Very excited to go ahead in the IPL,” said Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar Yadav has gone past 400 runs in each of the last three seasons for the Mumbai Indians.

Yadav recently broke into the Indian T20I team and will be targeting another solid season to stake a claim for a spot in the World Cup squad later this year.

Mumbai Indians will begin their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021. The two sides take on each other at the Chepauk Stadium on April 9.