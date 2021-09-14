IPL 2021: [Watch] Anil Kumble and Wasim Jaffer steal the show during a Karaoke session involving Punjab Kings contingent

Punjab Kings head coach Anil Kumble and batting coach Wasim Jaffer stole the show during a karaoke event that was part of a team bonding session in Dubai. In between training sessions, the players and support staff members took a mini-break recently and indulged in recreational activities to rejuvenate themselves.

Two of the senior members of the contingent, Jaffer and Kumble, led the way by performing during the karaoke session. Punjab Kings captured the entertaining moments. They later shared a video of it on their official Instagram handle to update fans of the events unfolding at their camp in UAE.

Several key players like KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, and Mayank Agarwal recently arrived in Dubai and are currently in quarantine. They will soon join the team camp and begin training for the second phase of IPL.

Punjab Kings' campaign in the UAE leg of the IPL will commence on September 21

Punjab Kings are currently in sixth position in the IPL points table. They will hope to perform well in the remaining matches and end up in the top half of the points table by the end of the league phase.

Punjab Kings' journey in the second half of the IPL will commence on September 21. It will begin with a clash against the Rajasthan Royals side at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Here is the PBKS schedule for the UAE leg of IPL 2021:

Match 32: Punjab Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, September 21, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 37: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 25, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 42: Mumbai Indians vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 28, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 45: Punjab Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, October 1, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 48: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Punjab Kings - 3:30 PM IST, October 3, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 53: Chennai Super Kings vs. Punjab Kings - 3:30 PM IST, October 7, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Edited by Aditya Singh