[Watch] David Warner, Rashid Khan, and Manish Pandey groove to a song while shooting for a commercial 

On Tuesday, Australia and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman David Warner shared yet another funny video on his Instagram account. In the clip, Warner and SRH teammates Rashid Khan and Manish Pandey are seen dancing to a song while shooting for a commercial.

On the field, SRH did not have a good time as they won only one of their seven matches and were placed last in the points table when the tournament was suspended. Off the field, though, it seemed the players managed to have some fun.

Taking to his official Instagram account, David Warner posted the video of himself, Rashid, and Manish grooving to a peppy song. The southpaw captioned the video:

“Our attempt of a commercial @rashid.khan19 @manishpandeyinsta Caption this?? #funny #hopeless #india #ipl”

In the video, the SRH players are seen kneeling on yoga mats. When the music begins playing, they start dancing while still in the kneeling position. Rashid responded to the video by posting emojis of a face filled with tears of joy.

SRH’s struggles in IPL 2021 coincided with David Warner’s poor run with the bat. He scored 193 runs in six games at a lethargic strike rate of 110.28.

This led to his sacking as SRH captain, with Kane Williamson replacing him. After being axed as skipper, David Warner was also dropped for the franchise’s next match.

When David Warner swapped faces with Tiger Shroff

Australian opener David Warner is a big fan of Indian movies and keeps swapping faces with Indian stars on his Instagram account.

A few days back, he posted a funny clip on his social media account, in which he superimposed his face on that of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in a song snippet from the film 'Student of The Year 2'.

Posting the video on his Instagram handle, David Warner wrote:

“Back by popular demand #whoami #india #song.”

Earlier, David Warner had swapped faces with South superstar Allu Arjun and recreated the song 'Ramuloo Ramulaa' from the film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.’

The 34-year-old Aussie cricketer was among those who recently had an emotional reunion with family after completing a 14-day quarantine in a Sydney hotel.

The Aussie contingent from IPL 2021 flew to the Maldives after the T20 league was suspended. They stayed put there till Australia lifted its ban on flyers from India.

On Nova's Fitzy & Wippa radio show, David Warner stated that the decision to suspend IPL 2021 in the wake of COVID-19 was the right one.

