IPL 2021: [Watch] Dinesh Karthik loses balance and falls down after facing Kamlesh Nagarkoti's yorker in KKR practice session

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vice-captain Dinesh Karthik lost his balance and fell when he faced Kamlesh Nagarkot's yorker during a recent practice session. KKR shared a video of the incident on their official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of the team's practice session in Abu Dhabi.

In the video, fans can see Dinesh Karthik facing off against Kamlesh Nagarkoti. On the first delivery, Nagarkoti missed the yorker by a few inches and Karthik dispatches it to a boundary with aplomb. Nagarkoti made a comeback next ball by nailing a yorker, which made Karthik lose his balance.

"The Grit. The Effort. The Result. ⚡ ✋ if you can watch it all the day ⤵️ @kl_nagarkoti_5_ #KKR #AmiKKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #আমিKKR #IPL2021"

Nagarkoti's bowling rhythm is a good sign for KKR as they will have to cope with the loss of Pat Cummins in the second phase of the IPL.

I think the captaincy has let them down a little: Aakash Chopra on KKR

Former KKR batsman Aakash Chopra has revealed his disappointment about the leadership and decision-making of Eoin Morgan during the first half of the IPL. Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra opened up about what went wrong with KKR in the Indian leg of IPL 2021 and said:

"I think the captaincy has let them down a little. I remember Varun Chakravarthy was bowling against RCB, he picked up two wickets in two overs but his spell was stopped and Glenn Maxwell got a free run. By the time he was brought back, the game was over... they have plenty of problems to look at."

The KKR players are currently training hard in the nets in Abu Dhabi ahead of the second half of the IPL. It will be interesting to see if they can turn their fortunes around in the UAE leg as they are in the seventh position in the points table.

