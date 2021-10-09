IPL 2021: [Watch] Dressing room scenes from RCB after thrilling last-ball win over DC

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have shared a video of their dressing room interaction after the team’s incredible last-ball win over Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday.

With five needed to win off the last delivery in match number 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Dubai, Srikar Bharat smashed a full toss from Avesh Khan for a maximum to take RCB over the line.

On Saturday, RCB shared glimpses of the post-game interaction in the camp on their official YouTube channel. In the video, batting hero Bharat is heard telling skipper Virat Kohli that he was aiming for that straight six down the ground.

Bharat told Kohli:

“Was waiting for that full ball to hit over mid-off. I thought it would have gone the distance with height.”

Bharat also lauded Glenn Maxwell for placing faith in him and allowing him to play the last three balls of the innings. The 28-year-old, who was unbeaten on 78 off 52 balls, added:

“To have the trust to allow me to play those three balls means a lot to me. At the RCB camp as well, we practised these hard scenarios where everyone can walk in and win a game. It absolutely came out and I am very grateful. I batted 50 balls so the team would expect me to finish things off. I was sticking to the plan.”

Despite the memorable win, RCB finished in third position in the IPL 2021 points table, with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) securing second spot due to having a superior net run rate.

“We were all on the edge of our seats” - RCB coach Mike Hesson on Bharat’s match-winning six

Apart from Bharat, Maxwell also played a crucial innings of 51 not out. However, as the Australian big-hitter was exhausted towards the end, he decided that it would be better for Bharat to face the last few balls.

RCB coach Mike Hesson confirmed the scenario and explained:

“Maxi was pretty exhausted and was in a little bit of discomfort as well. KS still had plenty of energy in the tank, so good decision that they were able to get that two (off the fifth ball). Maxi talked to him about a four to get to a Super Over. Obviously, he (Bharat) thought that he would go one better.”

On the immediate reaction after Bharat slammed Avesh over his head, Hesson revealed:

“We were all on the edge of our seats. We weren’t sure how well he had hit it, but just elation. Was great.”

RCB will now take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eliminator on Monday, October 11 in Sharjah.

