IPL 2021: [Watch] Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo reveal story behind singing CSK song at toss before CPL game 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stars Faf du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo have opened up on how they ended up singing the franchise’s team song during the toss before a CPL 2021 encounter earlier this year.

The video of Bravo and du Plessis singing “We are Chennai boys and making all the noise wherever we go" during CPL earlier this month became quite popular among fans. While the West Indian all-rounder was leading the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Du Plessis was the captain of the opposite team, St Lucia Kings.

On Thursday, CSK shared a video on Twitter in which Bravo and Du Plessis revealed why they decided to sing the Chennai song at CPL.

Du Plessis recalled:

“When we went to the toss, the person who was conducting it was saying ‘two CSK boys’."

To this, Bravo added:

“I was like, how about we sing out team song, ‘We are the Chennai boys’. He (Faf) said let’s go for it. And so we said, depending on whoever wins the toss, will start it and the next one will join.”

Continuing the story, Du Plessis chipped in:

“And then we looked at each other and we were like - let’s sing the song. We are proud of being part of CSK and that’s it.”

Bravo stated that, no matter what, the bond between CSK players will remain strong. The veteran all-rounder concluded:

“The CSK bond, nothing can get between that. We are proud to represent the best franchise in IPL and we are the Chennai boys.”

Du Plessis smashed an unbeaten 120 off 60 in the CPL clash as the St Lucia Kings defeated the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 100 runs.

Du Plessis, Bravo are having an impressive run for CSK in IPL 2021

Both Du Plessis and Bravo have been among the key performers for CSK in the ongoing IPL season. The South African batter has hammered 394 runs in 10 games at a strike rate of 141.21 with four half-centuries. Du Plessis has formed a very good opening partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Bravo, on the other hand, has claimed nine wickets in six games at a strike rate of 12.66 and an economy rate of 7.05.

CSK are currently on top of the IPL 2021 points table, having registered eight wins in 10 matches.

