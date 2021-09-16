IPL 2021: [Watch] Ishan Kishan wins a bowl out challenge during Mumbai Indians practice session; teases Rahul Chahar and Jayant Yadav 

Mumbai Indians players Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, and Jayant Yadav faced off in a bowl-out challenge during a recent practice session in Abu Dhabi. Chahar and Yadav are frontline bowlers, but Kishan still managed to defeat them as he hit the stumps more times than the spin duo by the end of the challenge.

Following his triumph, Ishan Kishan went on to playfully tease Rahul Chahar and Jayant Yadav and bragged about his victory. The Mumbai Indians gave fans a glimpse of this by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle.

In the video, fans can see the three players trying to uproot their bails during the bowl-out challenge. The Mumbai franchise shared the following post on Instagram and captioned it:

"|\| ➡️ Who can hit the bullseye between Ishan, Chahar and Jayant? 👀 📹 Watch this special MI bowl out challenge 👊🔥#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 @ishankishan23 @rdchahar1 @jyadav19 #KhelTakaTak @mxtakatak MI TV."

Off-spinner Jayant Yadav has not been a regular in playing XI due to team combination and balance issues. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Chahar have been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians playing XI over the last few years.

Mumbai Indians will just start steamrolling the opposition: Aakash Chopra

Former Indian player Aakash Chopra recently opined that the Mumbai Indians are the best T20 team in the world. He felt that the Mumbai Indians would bulldoze through their opponents in the second phase of IPL 2021.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reviewed Mumbai Indians' chances in IPL 2021 and said:

"They are actually like one of the best teams, perhaps the best T20 team on the planet if we talk about franchise cricket. They will just start steamrolling the opposition. Rohit Sharma - the kind of form that the guy is in. He is going to be the captain. Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar - they are all in the World Cup team. They have Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya."

The Mumbai Indians will begin the UAE leg of the tournament on September 19 with a clash against the Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium. The Mumbai Indians are currently fourth in the points table.

