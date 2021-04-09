IPL 2021: [Watch] - Kyle Jamieson breaks Krunal Pandya's bat with a stunning yorker

Royal Challengers Bangalore's new recruit Kyle Jamieson smashed Krunal Pandya's bat in two pieces during the IPL 2021 opener on Friday.

The moment came in the penultimate over of the Mumbai Indians' innings. Krunal Pandya hit Kyle Jamieson for a four with a sumptuous pull on the 3rd delivery of the over. The delivery was soon adjudged as a no-ball because RCB only had 3 fielders inside the 30-yard circle.

Kyle Jamieson uncorked a beaming yorker on the free-hit, which Krunal Pandya swung at but only found the handle of the bat in his hand in the follow-through. The rest of the willow fell off behind the wickets. Krunal Pandya was lucky that it didn't hit the stumps. The southpaw knew this and responded with a sheepish smile.

MI ended the first innings at a par total of 159-9. Kyle Jamieson contributed one wicket with the ball (Suryakumar Yadav for 31) at the cost of 27 runs from his four overs. Krunal Pandya made a run-a-ball 7 including one boundary.

Virat Kohli also injured his eye in Kyle Jamieson's over

RCB skipper Virat Kohli also dropped an easy catch in the aforementioned over before Kyle Jamieson bowled that toe-crushing yorker.

One of MI's fiercest hitters, Kieron Pollard absolutely smashed a full delivery towards mid-on. Kohli casually moved to his left, probably not anticipating the force with which the ball was hit, and let the ball go through his hands to hit him just below his right eye.

The point of impact appeared to swell and the skipper even carried a heating pad back to the pavilion.

Nevertheless, Kohli is expected to come out to open in the 2nd innings. RCB will need 160 in 20 overs at 8 runs per over. The Chennai pitch has not shown any demons but the ball is stopping and turning occasionally.

With Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult on one side and Kohli and AB de Villiers on the other, the tournament opener is fascinatingly poised.

Washi partners Virat at the top of the order!