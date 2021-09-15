IPL 2021: [Watch] - Manish Pandey goes ball fetching after hitting a monstrous six in SRH training

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Manish Pandey was recently spotted fetching a ball in the bushes after hitting a towering six during one of the training sessions.

SRH are currently in the UAE preparing for the second phase of IPL 2021, scheduled to commence on September 19. The Orange Army has a lot of catching up to do after managing only one win in seven games in the first half of the tournament.

In a recent video uploaded by Sunrisers Hyderabad on their social media handles, Manish Pandey went ball fetching after smacking a big hit. They captioned the video:

"Who hits the ball will find the ball."

Manish Pandey successfully managed to find the ball from the dense bushes. While handing over the white cherry, the middle-order batter said:

"That's how you find the ball."

The 32-year-old was the lone shining star in SRH's fragile middle-order in the first half of IPL 2021. Manish Pandey amassed 193 runs from five matches at an average of 48.25.

However, his strike-rate varied between 120-125, which earned him criticism after the Hyderabad-based franchise struggled to change gears in death overs.

"We would make sure we deliver all the performances" - Manish Pandey sends a message to the SRH fans

Manish Pandey urged SRH fans to shower their love for the team and promised they would perform well in the second half of the tournament.

"Guys, I think we are missing you as much as you guys are missing us. We would love to see you on the ground cheering for us, giving and sending your best wishes to all our players.

"It will be really great and we would make sure that we deliver all the performances that we can during the second phase of the IPL," Manish Pandey said.

Sunrisers Hyderabad begin their campaign against table-toppers Delhi Capitals on September 22.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar