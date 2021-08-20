IPL 2021: [Watch] Mayank Markande impresses with his big-hitting skills during Rajasthan Royals’ net session

Young leg-spinner Mayank Markande played some impressive lofted strokes during a net session for his IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR).

With the second half of IPL 2021 set to resume in the UAE next month, franchises have begun their preparations for the T20 league.

On Friday, Rajasthan Royals’ official social media handles shared a video of Mayank Markande batting in the nets and hitting the ball off the middle of the bat. RR shared the clip with the caption:

“Mayank’s making a mark with his bat too. #RoyalsFamily | #IPL2021 | @MarkandeMayank.”

Mayank Markande was traded twice during the same IPL transfer window. He first went from Mumbai Indians (MI) to Delhi Capitals (DC) before coming to Rajasthan Royals.

The leg-spinner made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in 2018 and created an instant impact, claiming 15 wickets at a strike rate of 17.60 with a best of 4 for 23. With Rahul Chahar’s emergence though, chances dried down for the young spinner. Mayank Markande played only three games in IPL 2019 and none in IPL 2020. He is yet to play his first game for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021.

Rajasthan Royals had mixed fortunes during the first half of IPL 2021 in India. They played seven games, winning three of them and losing four. RR were at the fifth position in the points table when the tournament was halted due to COVID-19.

They began their campaign with a heartbreaking four-run loss to Punjab Kings despite a hundred from skipper Sanju Samson. They recovered to beat Delhi Capitals but could not achieve any level of consistency.

Mayank Markande’s career so far

ICYMI: Mayank Markande takes a stunner 👌👌



Markande leapt towards his right and grabbed a sensational catch to dismiss Pavan Deshpande.👍👍 #KARvPUN #SyedMushtaqAliT20 #QF1



Watch that catch 👉 https://t.co/elgIzGvkyP pic.twitter.com/v0FcZV3SC4 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 26, 2021

Mayank Markande made his first-class debut for Punjab against Andhra in November 2018. It was a memorable debut as he scored an unbeaten 68 and then picked up a five-wicket haul. In 17 first-class matches, the leggie has claimed 59 wickets at an average of 22.67. He also has two half-centuries to his name with the bat.

In his T20 career, Mayank Markande has played 38 matches and has as many wickets to his name at a strike rate of 20.30.

In February 2019, the youngster made his debut for India in a T20I against Australia in Visakhapatnam. He finished with figures of 0 for 31 from four overs and hasn’t played for India since.

Edited by Samya Majumdar