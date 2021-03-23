Watch: MS Dhoni, Rayudu lead the way as CSK boys thump sixes in practice

Chennai Super Kings' batsmen led by skipper MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu looked in sublime touch during a practice session on Tuesday.

In a video uploaded by CSK on the team's official Instagram handle, MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaekwad and C Hari Nishaanth can be seen practicing in the nets against speedsters. CSK captioned the video: "Thumping beats! Turn up the super drives and swing it right!"

The clip starts with Rayudu and Gaekwad hitting some sumptuous lofted drives and finely-timed pull shots. MS Dhoni appears next, brutally taking on the short ball for a couple of sixes. You can watch the full video here:

While everyone looks impressive, it's new-recruit Nishaanth who stole the show with a brilliant no-look six. The southpaw followed it up with a fine cover drive before MS Dhoni put up the show stopper. In the final shot featured in the clip, Dhoni cleared his left leg and firmly cuffed the ball over the off-side.

MS Dhoni's fitness update ahead of IPL 2021

MS Dhoni will lead CSK in IPL 2021

After CSK failed to qualify for the IPL knockout stages for the first time last season, MS Dhoni and co. will have a point to prove in IPL 2021.

The premier wicketkeeper-batsman's fitness was a big question given he's closing in on 40. But if the recent practice session videos are to be believed, MS Dhoni is showing no sign of ineptness.

CSK's fielding coach Rajiv Kumar recently praised the CSK skipper. Giving an insight into MS Dhoni's fitness, Shukla said the former Indian skipper has meticulously planned his training sessions and is now working on executing them.

“You know how smart MS (Dhoni) is. He understands his body, he understands his game. Not too many 40-year-old men assess the ball that clearly, and his determination is great to see. Every session he is coming with a certain plan, and he is working on it. We are just trying to figure out how to get the east out of him,” said Shukla.

MS Dhoni had his worst IPL season last year, with the skipper failing to score a fifty for the first time in his career. He scored just 200 runs at a strike rate of 116.27. IPL 2021 could likely be Dhoni's swansong, and the former Indian skipper looks set to bow out with a bang.