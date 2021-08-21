IPL 2021: [Watch] Mumbai Indians share video from Day 1 of practice session in the UAE

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have shared a video from Day 1 of their practice session in the UAE. MI will be looking to clinch their third IPL title in a row when the second half of the season gets underway from September 19.

Having completed their mandatory quarantine, Mumbai Indians began their practice sessions in the UAE on Friday.

Mumbai Indians’ official Twitter account has shared a 55-second video of the franchise’s practice session. The clip begins with the MI contingent arriving at the ground from their hotel, which is followed by some warm-ups, including some running and a game of football.

The highlight of the clip is some fluent hitting by wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who is seen striking a couple of lofty blows. Mumbai Indians shared the video on their social media handles with the caption:

“First day at office in 55 seconds! Turn on your notifications and stay tuned. #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021.”

On Friday, Mumbai Indians gave fans a tour of the team room at their hotel - The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort in Abu Dhabi. The team room is where discussions regarding strategies and planning for the upcoming matches take place.

Mumbai Indians had a mixed run in first half of IPL 2021

Mumbai Indians had an inconsistent run during the India leg of IPL 2021 before the tournament was halted due to COVID-19. They will resume the event at the fourth position in the points table, with four wins and three losses from seven matches.

The defending champions were stunned by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by two wickets in IPL 2021’s opener in Chennai, a match that was decided off the last ball. Mumbai Indians recovered to beat Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in close contests, by 10 and 13 runs respectively.

Mumbai Indians, however, suffered consecutive setbacks against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, as they were hammered by 6 and 9 wickets respectively. The, however, ended the India leg on a high. After crushing Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in a chase of 172, Mumbai Indians then gunned down a mammoth target of 219 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Mumbai Indians seemed down and out in the contest against CSK. However, a blistering 87 not out off 34 balls from Kieron Pollard saw them go past the finish line off the last ball, with four wickets in hand.

Mumbai Indians will begin the second leg of IPL 2021 by again taking on MS Dhoni’s men in Dubai on September 19.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava