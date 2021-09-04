IPL 2021: [Watch] Nitish Rana playfully sledges his KKR teammate Kuldeep Yadav during a practice session

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players have begun their training camp ahead of the UAE leg of the IPL. During one of their recent practice sessions, Nitish Rana and Kuldeep Yadav were involved in a fun duel but not in their usual roles.

Kuldeep Yadav was having a net session with the bat on Saturday while top-order batsman Rana bowled some off-spinners at Yadav. Rana observed that Yadav was resisting from playing the drive on a few balls and playfully sledged the chinaman spinner to go for the shot.

The Kolkata franchise captured the moment and shared it on their official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of the action from Abu Dhabi. They captioned the post:

"It's Nitish 🆚 Kuldeep, but in reversed roles! 😉✋ if you're impressed with @warrier63's umpiring skills #KKR #IPL2021 #Cricket @nitishrana_official @kuldeep_18"



The Kolkata Knight Riders contingent has successfully completed their quarantine after arriving in the UAE last week. On Saturday, the players stepped out onto the field in Abu Dhabi to have their first practice session ahead of the second half of IPL 2021.

KKR were seventh in the points table before IPL 2021 was suspended in March

The two-time IPL champions are currently seventh in the IPL table with just four points from seven games. They will kick off their campaign in the second phase of the IPL against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 20 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Here is the complete KKR schedule for the UAE leg of IPL 2021:

Match 31: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, September 20, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 34: Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, September 23, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 38: Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 3:30 PM IST, September 26, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 41: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, September 28, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 45: Punjab Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, October 1, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 49: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM, October 3, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 54: Rajasthan Royals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, October 7, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Edited by Ritwik Kumar