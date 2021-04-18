IPL 2021: [Watch] Rahul Tripathi takes a stunner to dismiss Virat Kohli

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) batter Rahul Tripathi astonished everyone with a splendid catch to help dismiss Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) captain Virat Kohli in the 10th match of IPL 2021.

In the second over of the first innings in the game between RCB and KKR, Virat Kohli tried to break the shackles by smashing Varun Chakravarthy for a boundary. The local boy bowled a flighted delivery which was drifting away from the right-hander.

Virat Kohli tried to go over the cover fielder but was nowhere near the pitch of the ball. The bat turned in his hand as he hit the shot, and hence, he failed to time it well. The ball went up in the air, quite a few meters beyond the 30-yard circle.

While it initially seemed as if it would fall safe, Rahul Tripathi sprinted back at full pace and took an excellent tumbling catch, making it look far easier than it was.

While Rahul Tripathi and the other KKR players were delighted with the wicket, Virat Kohli didn't seem happy with his shot selection as he walked back to the pavilion after scoring just five runs off six balls.

Rahul Tripathi is in fine touch with the bat

Rahul Tripathi has been amongst the run of late. He registered an unbeaten 59 in his last Vijay Hazare Trophy game this year.

He started off this edition of the IPL on a great note as well. In the game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), he accrued 53 runs in only 29 balls setting the platform for a 10-run win for KKR.

Advertisement

Even though Rahul Tripathi missed out in the game against the Mumbai Indians (MI), he would fancy carrying his fine form forward and would like to make an impact in the tournament.

AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Meanwhile, RCB put up a massive total of 204/4 in this match on a tough Chennai surface.

Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers were the stars with the bat. While the former scored 78 off 49 balls, the Protean raced his way to an unbeaten 76 off only 34 balls.