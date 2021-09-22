IPL 2021: [Watch] Rishabh Pant's sends bat flying while playing a shot vs SunRisers Hyderabad

Rishabh Pant rarely fails to entertain. Whether it's reverse-scooping James Anderson in a Test match or his chatter behind the stumps, Pant has always managed to cheer up his audience.

During his IPL 2021 match against SunRisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, the Delhi Capitals skipper provided yet another light moment even though this one was more inadvertent than most.

In the 15th over of their chase of 135 against SRH, Rashid Khan bowled a short delivery wide of the off-stump. Pant, in characteristic fashion, went after it with an attempted cut shot.

While he didn't get any bat on the ball, he did manage to send the bat flying towards the midwicket area.

Watch Pant's blooper here:

Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer help Delhi Capitals complete easy chase

After DC's bowlers helped restrict SRH to 134/9, Pant and Iyer saw off the chase in a rather comfortable fashion.

Despite the early wicket of Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (42) and Iyer first put on a 52-run stand before the former holed out at deep midwicket off Rashid Khan's bowling.

Pant then joined Iyer at the crease and the two looked at ease as they led DC to the top of the table.

Iyer finished the match unbeaten on 47 in his first match of the season, having missed the first half due to injury. Iyer hit two fours and as many maximums.

Pant, meanwhile, stayed not out on 35 off 21 balls, with three boundaries and two sixes.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Earlier, Kagiso Rabada picked up three wickets while Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel claimed two scalps each as SRH failed to get going in the match.

Also Read

In contrast to Delhi Capitals, SunRisers Hyderabad are still languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table, with only one win in eight matches.

SRH's disastrous campaign has seen David Warner axed as captain during the first half of the season, with Kane Williamson taking over the reins.

Edited by S Chowdhury