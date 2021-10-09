IPL 2021: [Watch] Sachin Tendulkar's special message to Suryakumar Yadav for the upcoming World Cup

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar had a special message to Suryakumar Yadav after he played a wonderful 82-run knock against SRH on Friday. Yadav and Ishan Kishan (84) played fearless cricket and took Mumbai to a mammoth 235/9 in the first innings.

MI eventually won the match comfortably by 42 runs but failed to reach the playoffs as KKR had a superior net run rate.

Ishan Kishan received the Player of the Match award for his splendid innings during the post-match conference. However, the Player of the Match in the MI dressing room was Suryakumar Yadav.

Sachin Tendulkar gave Suryakumar Yadav a badge for this and then proceeded to wish him all the best for the upcoming World Cup. MI shared a video of this on their official Instagram handle and captioned the post:

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan's ominous form just before the World Cup will augur well for the Indian team at the mega tournament. The World Cup will commence soon after the culmination of the IPL.

Finally, form has done friendship with Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav: Aakash Chopra

Former Indian batsman Aakash Chopra reckons that Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav have finally come back into form, which will delight Indian cricket fans ahead of the World Cup.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel about the duo's performance and their form in the lead up to the World Cup, Aakash Chopra said:

"Ishan Kishan was on a mission and he left his nishan (impression) on the match. His batting was wonderful. Rohit was there along with him and it seemed like Rohit is a new player and Ishan Kishan is an established T20 rockstar. Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and the rest of the batsmen, they hit a lot. Whether their knocks help Mumbai or not, the Indians will be happy. Finally, form has done friendship with our two Indian young players.

There will be mega auctions next year so it will be interesting to see if the Mumbai Indians will be able to retain their core players or not. Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are the only players who look set to stay at the Mumbai Indians next year.

