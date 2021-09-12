IPL 2021: [Watch] Shreyas Iyer performs on ‘Vaathi Coming’ at the Delhi Capitals camp

Delhi Capitals batter Shreyas Iyer was seen performing the famous ‘Vaathi Coming’ step at the DC camp in Dubai.

Shreyas Iyer joined the DC franchise ahead of the second half of IPL 2021 having recovered from a shoulder injury which ruled him out of the India leg of the edition.

On Sunday, DC shared a video on their social media handles in which Shreyas Iyer and Siddharth Manimaran are seen dancing to the popular ‘Vaathi Coming’ number. DC shared the clip with the caption:

“We just had to bless your feed with a #VaathiComing performance by @ShreyasIyer15 and @Siddharth_M03 at the DC Camp Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes #YehHaiNayiDilli #CapitalsUnplugged.”

During the first half of IPL 2021 as well, DC cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Steve Smith, Ajinkya Rahane and Chris Woakes were seen grooving to the hit track.

Shreyas Iyer captained DC in IPL 2019 and 2020, even leading them to their maiden final last year. Rishabh Pant led the franchise in the absence of Shreyas Iyer in the first half of IPL 2021. Although DC’s regular captain is available for the UAE leg of IPL 2021, the franchise has decided to retain Pant as skipper for the remainder of the season.

“Our team is doubly stronger with Shreyas Iyer having returned”- Shikhar Dhawan

According to senior DC opener Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer’s return for the second half of IPL 2021 will strengthen the team even further. Dhawan was the leading run-getter in the first half of the tournament, smashing 380 runs from eight matches at a strike rate of 134.27.

In an interaction shared on DC’s official social media handles, Dhawan said:

“We were in a flow and that got broken. Now again, we have to create that energy and flow. It is extremely important to start the tournament on a high note. Good thing is that our team is very balanced, Shreyas (Iyer) has returned. So that is great news and our team is doubly strong now.”

Gabbar intends to start from where he left off in the first half of #IPL2021 🔥@SDhawan25 talks about the heat in 🇦🇪, starting the second half on a high note and hopefully scoring a lot of runs and thigh-5⃣s 😍#YehHaiNayiDilli #CapitalsUnplugged @OctaFX pic.twitter.com/N5U4TxasxP — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 12, 2021

Shreyas Iyer has had an impressive run in previous editions of the IPL. He scored over 400 runs in IPL 2018 and 2019. Last season, the 26-year-old amassed 519 runs in 17 games at a strike rate of 123.27.

