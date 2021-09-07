IPL 2021: [Watch] Siddharth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, and Vijay Shankar participate in a trivia quiz about SRH and Hyderabad

SunRisers Hyderabad players Siddharth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, and Vijay Shankar participated in a virtual SRH trivia quiz to pass their time in quarantine. The questions mostly centered on SRH's past. A few questions were also asked about the rich heritage of Hyderabad city during this fun quiz.

SunRisers Hyderabad took to its official Instagram account to share the video. Fans can see Siddharth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, and Vijay Shankar taking part in a fun trivia quiz. SRH captioned it:

The first question asked in the quiz was - which team did SRH play their 1st ever IPL match? Siddharth Kaul answered Pune, which was the right answer. The SRH trio received nine more questions after this. Siddharth Kaul had the edge on both of his teammates as his answers were right on most occasions.

SRH will begin their campaign in the UAE leg on September 22 with a clash against the Delhi Capitals

By the time the IPL got suspended in March, SRH was languishing at the bottom of the points table with just two points from seven games. They will be hoping to perform better in the second half of the tournament in the UAE.

The Kane Williamson-led side will begin their campaign in the UAE leg on September 22. Their first match is against the Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium.

Match 33: SunRisers Hyderabad vs. Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, September 22, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 37: SunRisers Hyderabad vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 25, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 40: SunRisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, September 27, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 44: SunRisers Hyderabad vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 30, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 49: SunRisers Hyderabad vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM, October 3, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 52: SunRisers Hyderabad vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, October 6, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 55: SunRisers Hyderabad vs. Mumbai Indians - 3:30 PM IST, October 8, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

