IPL 2021: [Watch] Venkatesh Iyer plays a unique switch-hit during KKR’s practice session

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Venkatesh Iyer was seen playing his own version of the switch-hit during the franchise’s recent practice session.

The 26-year-old made a memorable Indian Premier League (IPL) debut during Match 31 of the ongoing edition against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Iyer smashed an unbeaten 41 off 27 balls, hitting seven fours and a six. He clobbered leggie Yuzvendra Chahal for three fours in an over as KKR thumped RCB by nine wickets.

On Wednesday, KKR shared a video of Venkatesh Iyer during a batting session, in which he timed the ball neatly.

Two of his strokes stood out - one was an extravagant switch-hit. The shot, popularized by Glenn Maxwell in T20s, is usually played in the cover region (by a right-hander) and in the mid-wicket area (by a left-hander).

Venkatesh Iyer, however, ended up striking the ball over the keeper successfully. Unsurprisingly, he ended up in a rather awkward position on completing the stroke. Displaying different shades of his batting talent, he also played a one-handed lofted shot on the off-side.

KKR shared the video of Venkatesh Iyer’s intriguing batting session on their Twitter handle with the caption:

“58 seconds of #VenkateshIyer in his element. #KKR #AmiKKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #IPL2021.”

Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill (48 off 34) featured in an attractive 82-run opening stand for the first wicket against RCB, as KKR chased down 93 in 10 overs.

Who is Venkatesh Iyer?

An Indore-born left-handed batsman, Venkatesh Iyer was Madhya Pradesh’s top run-getter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. He scored 227 runs in five innings at an average of over 75 and a strike rate of 149.34.

Iyer was in the limelight after smashing 198 off 146 balls against Punjab in the Vijay Hazare one-day tournament. Thanks to Venkatesh Iyer, MP posted a 400-plus total on the board. The hard-hitting batter was picked up by KKR for INR 20 lakh at the IPL auction earlier this year.

Venkatesh Iyer has 545 runs to his name in 10 first-class matches and has struck two hundreds in 24 List A games. In his T20 career, he has 765 runs in 39 games at a strike rate of 138.33. Apart from his batting skills, Venkatesh Iyer can also bowl right-arm medium pace.

Being good at academics, Venkatesh Iyer cleared the CA intermediate exams and also took up MBA (finance).

