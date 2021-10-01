IPL 2021: [Watch] Yuzvendra Chahal tries his hand at the shooting range

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal spent some downtime in a shooting range in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Chahal took to Instagram to share a video of him shooting at a target and captioned the post:

"My target is set."

Chahal also shared a few more pictures of him at the range in the same post. In one of the pictures, Chahal is seen holding up his target, which showed he was rather handy with the rifle. Most of his shots seemed concentrated in the red circle in the middle, proving he was accurate with more than just his bowling.

Mumbai Indians spinner Jayant Yadav commented on his post and wrote, "Mini 14," with a shooting target emoji.

Yuzvendra Chahal finds his form again in the UAE

Yuzvendra Chahal has had a tough time for India in the last year or so. The leg-spinner was not helped by below-par performances in the first half of IPL 2021 before the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 situation in India.

His performances, or lack thereof, culminated in him being left out of India's squad for the T20 World Cup, which will be played in the UAE starting later this month. However, Chahal has fired back to form since the resumption of the IPL season in the UAE.

In the four matches RCB have played since the restart, Chahal has picked seven wickets and has often put the choke on the opposition batsmen. In RCB's last match against Rajasthan Royals, he was named Player of the Match after returning with figures of 2/18 in his four overs.

Chahal picked up the wickets of Mahipal Lomror and Liam Livingstone and slowed down the Royals' scoring rate after a blistering start by openers Evin Lewis and Yashaswi Jaiswal.

Chahal now has 11 wickets this season in as many matches and is expected to play a key role as RCB look to seal qualification to the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

