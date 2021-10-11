IPL 2021: "We all want trophies, I would love to finish with a trophy at some stage" - AB de Villiers

Talismanic Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter AB de Villiers recently opened up, saying that he would love to win the IPL trophy at least once before bidding farewell to the sport.

The South African has been an integral part of the RCB side for the last decade but has not been able to win a title until now.

De Villiers is widely regarded as one of the greatest batters in tournament history as he has produced countless match-winning performances for his side in the IPL.

In a mini conversation on the Inside RCB show, AB de Villiers spoke about RCB's trophy drought and said:

"We all want trophies. There's no question about that. I would love to finish with a trophy at some stage. If that doesn't happen, that's not the only ultimate goal.

"I will never say we don't want to win a trophy. That is what we want to do. But there are more important things in life. We want to leave an impact on the lives, the way people play cricket, the way they think about cricket, and the way they think about life in general."

The 37-year-old added:

"I would love it if I influenced people's lives and helped them in some way. I think that's the way we want to play our cricket. Yes, it would be great to win a trophy, but we want our fans to love the way we play our cricket."

Star Sports @StarSportsIndia "We want to win trophies, but I want to leave on impact on people - on their lives & the way they play cricket." - @ABdeVilliers17 Hear more from Mr. 360 & @imVkohli , & build up to the Eliminator, on #Byjus #CricketLIVE :Today, 6 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar "We want to win trophies, but I want to leave on impact on people - on their lives & the way they play cricket." - @ABdeVilliers17Hear more from Mr. 360 & @imVkohli, & build up to the Eliminator, on #Byjus #CricketLIVE:Today, 6 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar https://t.co/Uz3KIVvh8K

So far in IPL 2021, AB de Villiers has scored 302 runs across 14 matches at an average of 33.55, including two fifties. His contribution might prove to be pivotal for RCB in their upcoming matches.

This is perhaps the first time we are seeing AB in his human avatar: Aakash Chopra

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra reckons that AB de Villiers has proved that he is also human after all.

Year after year, De Villiers has created a reputation for himself by performing astonishingly whenever his side is in deep trouble and won matches single-handedly on numerous occasions.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reviewed AB de Villiers' batting form this season and said:

"AB's form, he's a superhuman but still 'human'. The story is you gave him a chance to not make runs by batting him so low down the order. And if you do that, how will the guy [perform], no matter how good he is?

"He can still turn it around. One innings can change everything but his confidence level might not be up there. This is perhaps the first time we are seeing AB in his human avatar..."

RCB will take on KKR in the Eliminator today at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. The winner of today's contest will then square off against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 for a spot in the final.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

