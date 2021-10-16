IPL 2021: "Well, I still haven't left" - MS Dhoni gives a cheeky reply on his return as CSK captain next year

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is far from hanging his boots and is likely to return as Super Kings captain next year.

Ever since Dhoni announced his international retirement last year, there has been speculation over his IPL stint. "Definitely yes," MS Dhoni had said when popular commentator Harsha Bhogle asked about his future after a disastrous IPL 2020 campaign.

After a successful IPL 2021, Bhogle once again quizzed the legendary cricketer about his IPL future. Replying to it, MS Dhoni said:

"Well it's not about me playing for CSK, it's about what is best for CSK. The core group that can carry the team for 10 years. Now we need to see what is best."

Harsha Bhogle then asked and told him about the legacy he has left behind at CSK. MS Dhoni cheekily waited for the sentence to be completed and replied,

"Well, I still haven't left behind (smiles)."

The former India cricketer will don the mentor's hat next during the ICC T20 World Cup. He will look to help Virat Kohli & Co as they look to end their eight-year barren run in ICC events.

"I would love to thank the fans" - MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings arguably have the most loyal fan base across the country with their fans turning out in huge numbers to support their favourite team. Friday's final in Dubai was no different.

While thanking the fans, MS Dhoni is hopeful that they will be back playing in front of a packed MA Chidambaram Stadium next year.

"I would love to thank the fans. We are in Dubai now. Even when we played in South Africa, we always got good amount of support. Thanks to all of them. If feels like Chepauk, Chennai. Hopefully we will come back to play of the Chennai fans next year," MS Dhoni concluded.

CSK fans have supported the cricketers through thick and thin. The Super Kings staged a superb comeback from finishing seventh in the IPL 2020 to winning the title this season.

Edited by Aditya Singh