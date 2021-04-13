IPL 2021: What is the Fair Play Award?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is known for transforming T20 franchise cricket. On and off the field, the IPL has undergone constant evolution to become the most valuable T20 league in the world.

One of the ways the BCCI has made IPL stand out is via the numerous awards on offer. The Orange and Purple Caps add excitement to run-scoring and wicket-taking, while awards for the best catch and most sixes reward player excellence.

Another unique award that maintains the spirit of the game is the Fair Play Award. The award has been in place since the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008 and is handed to the team with the best fair play record.

The Fair Play Award is in place to ensure teams and players are on their best behaviour throughout the game while competing at a high level. The Fair Play Award rewards good sportsmanship and motivates cricketers to ensure their on-field conduct is at its best.

Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are the only teams that have won the IPL title as well as the Fair Play Award at least once.



The Fair Play Award is given to the team which tops the Fair Play points table at the end of the tournament. The Chennai Super Kings are the champions of the Fair play award, with the Men in Yellow winning the award a record six times.

Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad are next in line with two wins each, while Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings have been successful in winning the award for one season each. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals are yet to win the Fair play award.

How is the Fair Play Award is decided in IPL?

Mumbai Indians is the only IPL team having all the IPL Awards.



IPL Trophy : 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020



Orange Cap : 2010



Purple Cap : 2011



Most Valuable Player : 2010



Emerging Player : 2010



Fair Play Award : 2018 and 2020#IPL2021 • #OneFamily • #Facts — Raj Aryan #MI (@RajAryanTrue) April 7, 2021

The Fair Play Award in the IPL is decided by the two on-field umpires along with the third umpire. After each game, the trio give points out of ten to both teams based on their conduct in the game.

Out of the ten, four points are given based on how the team has adhered to the “spirit of the game”. Showing respect towards the laws and rules of cricket can fetch an additional two points, while two points are handed out to franchisees who respect umpires and officials. The remaining couple of points are given depending on whether the side respected the opposition during the game.

According to the Fair Play Award rules, getting two points is considered to be “good”. Getting one or zero points means the team finds itself in the “average” or “bad” category respectively.

A Fair Play Points Leaderboard is prepared as the tournament goes on. However, teams are ranked in terms of average points and not the number of points, since teams reaching the playoffs will get an undue advantage otherwise. The IPL team with the highest average of Fair Play Awards per match wins the accolade at the end of the tournament.