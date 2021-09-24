IPL 2021: What is the highest opening partnership in IPL history?

Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli had the highest opening partnership in IPL 2021 UAE leg against the Chennai Super Kings tonight at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Royal Challengers Bangalore openers have played well together in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Earlier this year, Padikkal and Kohli added 181 runs for the first wicket against the Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai. The pair holds the record for the highest opening partnership in IPL 2021. But the RCB batters do not own the record for the highest opening partnership in IPL history.

That record is held by the pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, who stitched up an excellent partnership of 185 runs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Hyderabad during the 2019 IPL season.

Both Sunrisers Hyderabad openers smashed a hundred in that game and helped the Orange Army crush the Bangalore-based franchise.

Which pair can break David Warner and Jonny Bairstow's record for the highest opening partnership in IPL history?

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal came very close to breaking Jonny Bairstow and David Warner's record earlier this year (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

As mentioned ahead, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal had a 181-run opening partnership against the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium during the first phase of IPL 2021. The Royal Challengers Bangalore stars could have broken David Warner and Jonny Bairstow's record that night had the target been bigger.

Rajasthan Royals batted first and scored 177/9 in their 20 overs. RCB needed 178 to win, but a 5 wides from Mustafizur Rahman took their total to 181/0 in 16.4 overs. Had the target been more than 185 runs, Padikkal and Kohli could have owned the record for the highest opening partnership in IPL.

