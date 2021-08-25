IPL 2021: When MI star Ishan Kishan received an unexpected bouncer while hoping for a yorker

The Mumbai Indians are gearing up for the remainder of IPL 2021 and even as the prep is in full swing, there was time for some funny anecdotes in the Mumbai camp. One of them involved Ishan Kishan and presumably Jasprit Bumrah.

MI's official Instagram posted a quick clip of the Jharkand wicket-keeper describing one of the events from last year's IPL in the UAE. The franchise captioned the post:

The tale goes along the lines of Kishan wanting to get a hit in the nets but it was a bad wicket to practice on and wanted to move away. The bowler (presumably Bumrah), in all innocuousness, said:

"It's alright, I am just practicing yorkers, so play."

Except the first ball he faced was a bouncer. And one could see the bemused look on Kishan's face.

How did MI fare in the first half of IPL 2021?

It was typical MI as they floundered some of their starts in the initial stages of the IPL, but eventually made up for it. They are currently fourth in the points table with four wins and three losses from seven games, one rung below the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

They played their last game on May 1 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and had their big-hitting all-rounder Kieron Pollard to thank after he walloped a 34-ball-87 studded with six fours and eight sixes to take them across the line in their chase of 219.

Here is the itinerary for Mumbai Indians' matches in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Match 30: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, September 19, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 34: Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, September 23, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 39: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, September 26, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 42: Mumbai Indians vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 28, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 46: Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, October 2, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 51: Rajasthan Royals vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, October 5, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 55: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Mumbai Indians - 3:30 PM IST, October 8, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

