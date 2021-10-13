IPL 2021: "Where they both fall apart is in form of the No.6 batter" - Brad Hogg stresses on the common weakness of DC and KKR 

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg noted that the lack of a prominent batter in the No.6 position could hurt the chances of the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) making it to the finals of the IPL 2021. The teams will face off in Qualifier 2 of the playoffs for a chance to play against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the summit clash.

DC have used the likes of Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel and Axar Patel to fill the void left by the absence of Marcus Stoinis in the batting unit. In Qualifier 1, they opted to go with Tom Curran as an extra bowler but ended up on the losing side.

KKR, on the other hand, have the likes of experienced batsmen such as Eoin Morgan and Shakib Al Hasan playing in the lower middle order during the continued absence of Andre Russell.

Brad Hogg backed Morgan to get runs as KKR now head into the big stage. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg said:

"Both teams have got dominant opening batters, also they have got a prominent middle order but where they fall apart is in the No.6 batter. Last time DC did not play a No.6 batter, they played an extra bowler, which I thought was a big mistake. KKR, their No 6 batsman is Eoin Morgan, has not got any form of late and has been struggling. He's hardly made a run all tournament and on the big occasion, he might come of age."

Sharjah will play host to Qualifier 2 and it was KKR who came out on top the last time these two sides met at this venue.

Both DC and KKR have got prominent bowlers: Brad Hogg

Assessing the bowling department of both teams, Hogg noted that there is very little to separate them from, with DC coming out on top with their pace battery while KKR's spin trio speak for themselves. The latter have particularly enjoyed bowling on the slow surface on offer at Sharjah. Hogg added:

"Both teams have got prominent bowlers. DC have extreme pace with Rabada and Nortje and they have two quality spinners. But Avesh Khan is where they have got the advantage in the bowling department, he is a good Indian quick and slightly better than Mavi. KKR have three dominant spinners, they are more versatile than the DC spinners," Hogg reasoned.

Also Read

DC will look to make it to their second final in two years in tonight's (October 13) clash. Meanwhile, KKR are on the lookout to extend their momentum and carry on into their first finals appearance in seven years.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win IPL 2021 Qualifier 2? Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders 10 votes so far