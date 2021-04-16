IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK: Where should MS Dhoni bat?

All eyes are on MS Dhoni as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) return to the Wankhede Stadium on Friday (April 16) to face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their second game of IPL 2021.

MS Dhoni has been the cynosure of all eyes since the start of the tournament. The rumor mills are already churning about how this season might be his last in CSK colours. There have been theories and opinions galore about the former Indian skipper's plans for the side's title run and where the talismanic batsman should bat to boost his team's chances of winning.

Where should MS Dhoni bat in IPL 2021?

Throughout the previous edition of the IPL, MS Dhoni shuffled up and down the middle order and the strategy didn't have the impact he would have wanted. In the 14 games CSK played in 2020, Dhoni mustered only 200 runs. There were no fifties for the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman last year and it was the first time he had failed to notch up a half-century in an IPL season.

Records suggest MS Dhoni scored a major chunk of his runs batting at No.4 and No.5. Coming in at four, Dhoni has stacked up 1538 runs in 64 innings at an average of 36.62 and a strike rate of 137.57.

The record is better at No.5 with 1928 runs at an average of 47.02 and striking at 143.88. Quite simply, the team's chances of winning are considerably higher when Dhoni bats up the order.

The first game saw the CSK skipper dismissed for a duck in the team's loss to the Delhi Capitals. This time around, there is a possibility of MS Dhoni promoting himself up the order so as to spend more time in the middle.

He can come in at No.5 by promoting Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu up the order, while Moeen Ali and Sam Curran can play the finishing role or also play the ticking game should CSK's impressive top order falter.

Expert opinion: Gautam Gambhir wants MSD to bat at 4/5

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir has offered his two cents on where MS Dhoni could potentially bat for CSK. Speaking on Star Sports ahead of the CSK vs PBKS match, Gambhir said he wanted Dhoni to bat at No.4 or 5.

"We keep mentioning this thing that a leader needs to lead from the front. You can’t be leading, when you’re batting at No.7," claimed Gambhir.

"MS Dhoni should be batting higher, that’s what matters because ultimately people should start leading from the front. Yes, there are issues in their bowling line up. Plus, he is not the MS Dhoni, which he used to be probably four or five years back, where he could just come in and start taking on the bowlers from the word go. For me, I think he needs to bat at number four/ five. Nothing below that," signed off the former Indian opener.